The abusive parrots were evicted from the park

By Brian Adam
These parrots are now kept in a separate group where they are being
The Abusive Parrots Were Evicted From The Park

London: Five gray African parrots were recently kicked out of a family safari park in the UK because they were not only selling a lot of abuse but also laughing out loud after being abused.

According to reports, the African parrots were brought to the family safari park on August 15, but the park was closed to the public due to quarantine / lockdown, so park staff kept them in a room with other birds.

Employees knew that these African parrots learned to imitate human voices very quickly, so they took advantage of their leisure to swear at the parrots and then laugh out loud.

The parrots they saw started doing the same and thus the employees of the safari park got a new amusement. Within a few days, the parrots began to abuse themselves with great fluency. Especially as soon as a person came in front of them, abusive voices started coming from their beaks and then laughter started rising.

The safari park was opened to the public last week, but children are still barred from entering. Seeing the people coming for entertainment, the parrots started abusing and laughing as usual.

Although the move was well received by visitors, the park administration realized that in the next few weeks, when the children will be allowed to enter the park, and the parrots will laugh in front of them, the children But it will have a very bad effect.

With this in mind, the parrots are immediately taken out of the safari park and placed in a separate group where they are being “morally trained” so that they can learn to say something instead of abusing.

