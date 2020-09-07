The acacia plant also “spies” on its host, experts say

Beijing: Chinese experts have discovered that the infamous parasite “Akas Bell” (Dodder plant) is so cunning that it not only uses its host’s nutrients and water but also “spies” on it. So that as soon as the time comes for the host plant to flower, it should also prepare to grow flowers on its own.

It should be noted that the sky vine does not have roots and leaves, but rather it wraps itself around its host plant like a thick thread and inserts its tiny tubes into its branches through which it feeds on this plant and By sucking water, it grows and spreads further.

While sucking out one plant, the vulture attacks another nearby plant, thus killing other plants to ensure its survival.

Also read: Parasitic plants also ‘steal genes’, research says

Research so far has shown that the acacia vine also steals the genes of its host plant in order to improve its “parasitism”, but the mystery of leaves and roots could not be solved. How does a vine prepare itself to grow flowers even when it is not?

The leaves in any plant, if they work to make food for it, at the same time keep it informed of the changing seasons and the specific time of flowering. As soon as this special time and environment is realized, the plant prepares itself and the flowering stage begins.

Chinese experts have discovered that the acacia bell also spies on “chemical signals of change” generated in the leaves of its host plant, and as soon as it finds out that the host plant is preparing to flower. If so, she also starts preparing flowers with him.

The discovery shows that the acacia vine is not only a parasitic plant, but also a very clever and cunning type of plant that has the ability to spy on its host with great precision.

The study was published last week on the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences website.