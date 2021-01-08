The Academy’s Wendolee’s baby is in intensive therapy: the singer asks for help

- Advertisement -

Singer Wendolee Ayala asked them to support with prayers and good wishes for the recovering your baby, after passing due to a complicated delivery, as little Hanna’s health was greatly affected.

And it is that the former member of La Academia asked her more than 57 thousand followers to raise their prayers so that her daughter has a speedy recovery, as she is in intensive care after Both will undergo very risky labor for more than 28 hours, as they had to undergo an emergency cesarean section.

This is what the singer said:

Last night we had a very complicated delivery, I had 28 hours trying to give birth to Hannah, there were many complications and we had to have an emergency cesarean section. Hanna had to go to intensive care

Unfortunately, little Hanna presented meconium aspiration, which caused her to suffer from a case of pneumonia, so after birth She was directly admitted to intensive care, where her recovery continues:

They are treating her for pneumonia because she breathed in meconium (…) I am well … trying to recover from the cesarean section but with a lot of encouragement that everything will go well, I entrust your prayers a lot and we will continue here for a a little longer but I will always keep you in touch and I love you very much

Wendolee had announced her pregnancy on June 24, 2020, with Hanna being her second baby after the birth of little Harrison, who was born in 2019.

And it is that from the beginning of her pregnancy with Hanna, everything began as a confusion because Wendolee had some symptoms that made her think she had COVID-19, which caused him a lot of fear, But she decided to take a pregnancy test and that was when she realized that she would be a mother for the second time.

It was a video in which the actress showed the results of her pregnancy sample, where she reveals that It comes out positive and that’s when she heard the news herself.

In an interview that the singer did for the newspaper The debateWendolee confessed that at some point in her life she thought she could not have children, as she had tried to get pregnant on many occasions, to such a degree that she was already resigning herself, but it was then that she became pregnant with little Harrison:

For me it was something impressive the day I gave birth, to feel that this little baby was growing, the first time I saw him … it is the greatest success I have had in life

Wendolee was a member of the first generation of La Academia along with Miriam, Yahir, Toñita, Víctor García, Raúl Sandoval and Nadia, among others. Since then he has released two albums independently and has even performed alongside José María Yazpik and Jesús Ochoa, during his participation in the movie “Polvo”.

During all that time, Wendolee has had to fight against stereotypes because of her figure, but she has managed to overcome all those challenges and managed to establish herself in the United States and form her own Gordi Buenas Fit Club platform, where she seeks women to live comfortable with their bodies.

