The actress Josefina Echánove, mother of María del Sol, died at 93

By Brian Adam
The first actress Josefina Echánove died this Tuesday, December 29, at the age of 93.

Through a statement the death of the actress was announced, “by means of this statement we confirm with deep sadness the significance of the first Mexican actress and journalist Josefina Echánove”.

She participated in soap operas such as “Corazón Salvaje”, “La Dueña,” Rubí “,” Cuna de Lobos “, and also participated in more than 30 films.

He also founded the contemporary dance group at the University of Guanajuato. Echánove was born in New York on July 21, 1927.

Josefina was the mother of the singer María del Sol, the actor Alonso Echánove and the journalist Peggy Echánove.

On her Twitter account, María del Sol wrote: “Today, Doña Josefina Echánove … The Queen Mother … Rest.”

Information in development.

