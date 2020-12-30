Entertainment

The actress Martha Navarro, winner of the Ariel for “The passion according to Berenice” died

Martha Navarro, first Mexican actress, passed away this Wednesday afternoon, December 30, 2020 at 83 years of age. The news was confirmed by the National Association of Interpreters (ANDI), a body of which the winner of the Ariel award was a member for her participation in the film. Passion according to Berenice.

“The @ANDIMexico communicates the sensitive death of the interpreter partner Martha Navarro. Actress of recognized trajectory obtained her first Ariel with the tape Passion according to Bereniceby Jaime Humberto Hermosillo. Our most heartfelt condolences to family and friends. ”, Reported the association through its official Twitter account.

