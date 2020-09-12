CommunityEditor's PickLatest news

The Afghan government and the Taliban can reach an important agreement in the talks

By Brian Adam
Negotiations will involve all parties in the event of an escalation of negotiations. Photo: File
Intra-Afghan negotiations can reach an important agreement by taking all parties into confidence.

The inaugural round of intra-Afghan talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha will be followed by phased sessions. The key point in these negotiations will be the future role of all parties in the system of government in Afghanistan. This will be discussed in detail.

The most important diplomatic sources say that the intra-Afghan talks can reach an important agreement by taking all the parties into confidence. Permanent peace in Afghanistan and other issues will be decided in these talks.

