The ally we least expected to have against the flu is the common cold, but this is how the immune system works

In the worst moments of the COVID epidemic, I visited some hospitals and spoke with many doctors. One of them explained to me that, according to what they were checking, if a patient had the flu, they could rule out that he had coronavirus. It was something interesting; above all, because the doctor could not explain the reason well. I left it written down in my notebook, to study it more carefully and, although there is no clear data yet on this, I immediately understood the importance of the intricacies of the immune system.

Today I remembered that conversation when I learned that a team of researchers from Yale University has just published their discoveries on how rhinovirus, the most common cause of common colds, can be an unexpected bundle against the flu virus.

Strange allies

David mao

The study is very interesting. They have not only collected and analyzed more than 13,000 cases during the last three years; but they have cultured human respiratory tissues in the laboratory to prove that what the epidemiological data said corresponded with what was happening at the immunological level.

What did the epidemiological data say? Than “very few people had both viruses at the same time”Explained Ellen Foxman, assistant professor of medicine and immunobiology at Yale and lead author of the study. Almost none, in fact. What’s more, they realized that even when the peaks in community circulation of both viruses coincided (when the two were competing against you) if they found the rhinovirus in a person, it was practically impossible to find the flu virus.

With these results, the team decided to take the issue to a more experimental level and went into the laboratory: they grew respiratory tissues from stem cells and found that the influenza virus was unable to infect tissues that had been exposed to rhinovirus. . “Antiviral defenses were already activated before the influenza virus arrived, ”said Foxman, and that made things very difficult for him. This effect lasts for at least five days after you have overcome the cold.

Interestingly, these data could explain why the 2009 flu did not cause the effects that were expected in Europe (coinciding with the peak of the common cold). However, the same researchers acknowledge that it is not known if a similar process will occur with the coronavirus. “It is impossible to predict how two viruses will interact without doing the research,” the researchers wrote; And it is that, sometimes, infections can have positive impacts, but other times, such as dengue and Zika, a previous infection can worsen the prognosis.

Image | Camilo Jimenez