The Alma Saint Martin drama: this has been the complicated days of the driver since she was diagnosed with acute leukemia

The driver Alma Saint Martin continues with her fierce battle against the acute leukemia she suffers for a few months and that led her to stay for several months in the hospital, a place she was able to leave to enjoy the Christmas holidays with her family and the journalist Alejandro Cacho, who has been by her side since she received her complicated diagnosis.

The journalist revealed how the health and mood of his life and work partner has evolved, as they share in the program Morning news by Heraldo Televisión.

Cacho commented that Alma has improved after receiving some chemotherapies, which allowed him to spend a few days at home with his loved ones for the December holidays, but they are waiting to resume his treatment in the medical unit in a few days.

“Yes, it was five days (the ones he was at home), the ones before Christmas, and he came back for the second chemotherapy; the first was applied a month ago. On December 29, they let her go out again to spend the New Year at home, with all preventive care for COVID and monitored in every way, “Alejandro Cacho told TV Notes.

The communicator commented that in a few days they will have to return to the hospital to apply the third chemotherapy to Saint Martin, who has maintained a very good spirits despite the illness.

Even though she felt weak and tired, she was very animated, more cheerful. Her parents visited her and took care of her. I tried to make it my best comfortable and eating well; here it was calmer ”, reported the Mexican news anchor.

It will be in a few days and after the third chemotherapy, when the doctors determine if the driver will need more platelet donations and the direction her treatment will take, but so far they hope that she can soon overcome acute leukemia.

“He’s really looking forward to it, he has an admirable strength of spirit; She is young and has always been very healthy, so she has high expectations. We have great faith and we trust that it will succeed“Alejandro Cacho described to the Mexican publication.

The journalist also revealed his feelings towards Alma and the reasons why he has remained firm towards him: “I love her and I will continue by her side. At Christmas he was sad because we spent it in the hospital, but I told him that My best Christmas gift was having her! The hospital is the least, we We thank God that he is helping her”.

It was last November when various Mexican personalities, including Andrea Legarreta and Alejandro Cacho himself, made public the complicated episode he is facing Alma Saint Martin.

On that occasion they requested support from platelet donors and the journalist commented on Twitter: “Alma is going through the most difficult test of her life. Today we had the sad confirmation that she was attacked by an acute leukemia that is very serious in the hospital. We appreciate all your donations (platelets) and disinterested expressions of affection, this will be a long and difficult battle ”.

Alma Saint Martin is a collaborator for Heraldo Televisión in the program Morning newsShe also worked on various projects such as “Ella con las Estrellas” and the program “TV de Noche”, where she has carried out various interview projects and is the co-host of Alejandro Cacho.

She began her career as a show and entertainment reporter for Televisa, where she made various coverage of personalities, later she moved to the Heraldo, where she participated as a co-host alongside Alejandro Cacho for the aforementioned Morning News and he specialized in interviews with various personalities.

