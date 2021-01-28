The Amazon Echo can simulate the noise of a dog barking if you are not at home

- Advertisement -

The usefulness of voice assistants is increasing, have gone from being simply used to understand the time or manage elements of connected devices to tools that provide advanced options (such as playback power). Alexa has a feature in your voice assistant a feature that gives you a great utility.

Now him Amazon Echo is adding new features for home security. Among other things, they have released a function that can make the speaker sounds like a dog is barking inside your home if any of your (smart) security cameras detect motion when you are not.

The feature is part of Alexa Guard Plus, a subscription service which costs $ 4.99 per month or $ 49 per year with a 30-day free trial, currently only available in the US. It’s a new way that Amazon is using its Echo devices to generate revenue, but it’s also useful for people who might not want to pay for a comprehensive and expensive security system.

How to set up Alexa Guard Plus on Amazon Echo

Rover

Guard Plus also can alert the user to any sound in their home using the Amazon Echo and sounding a siren if activity is detected inside. The device can also be configured to call an emergency line if you are at home and an intruder is on it. Here’s how to configure it:

You first have to sign up for the trial on the Amazon website, or say “Alexa, try Guard Plus” near your Amazon Echo.

Open the Alexa app on your phone.

Tap “More” at the bottom right.

Choose Settings.

Touch “Guard” towards the bottom of the page.

You’ll see an option to configure Guard with your existing devices, but it’s easier to tap the Settings icon at the top right of the page to scroll through all the options.

Choose “Dog Barking Sounds” under “Deterrence” to set your Echo to try to scare off intruders while you are away. This requires cameras that are either outdoors or outdoors. Select the cameras you want to use.

Choose “Activity Siren Sounds” to have your Echo sound a siren if you are out and about and hear someone inside. Amazon warns that a pet can trigger this, so you have to be aware of that.

Finally, tap on “Emergency Help Line”. This is where you will enter your address in case you need to ask for help. If you have an emergency, just say “Alexa, ask for help.” It will mark “trained officers who can request dispatch of emergency services, such as the police, fire department or ambulance, on your behalf” will come to help you.

Alexa Guard and its free mode

If we don’t want to pay, there is also a free Alexa Guard mode which is quite useful. For example, you can select “Away lighting” under “Deterrence,” which turns your smart lights on and off when you’re away to make it appear like you’re home. Amazon says it learns from its usual patterns, so it’s not just random.

The free mode can also alert us to smoke and carbon monoxide alarm sounds, or if the Echo hears glass breaking. Simply select “Sound Detection” in “Detect”.

Once it’s set up, just say “Alexa, I’m leaving” to activate the away mode. Alexa can also be set to protect yourself from your phone when you leave the house.

