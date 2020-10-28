The AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics arrive, and with them the promise of competing at the end of you to you with the best of Nvidia

Gamers are in luck: AMD today unveiled its new family of dedicated graphics cards, AMD Radeon RX 6000, which arrive with the new RDNA 2 architecture and with a clear objective: to stop being in the shadow of Nvidia and to propose an alternative even for those who seek maximum performance.

There are three variants that AMD has presented in this initial launch: the Radeon RX 6800, the Radeon RX 6800 XT and the Radeon RX 6900 XT, aimed at competing with NVIDIA’s RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and even RTX 3090. With these graphics, one thing is clear: playing 4K is no longer the exceptional and will become the norm (if you want).

Welcome, RDNA2

The three new AMD graphics are based on the 7nm “Big Navi” GPU but above all have as a fundamental pillar the new RDNA2 architecture which raises important improvements in various areas that help to achieve higher clock frequencies in the graphics cores (Compute Units) of these cards, but also to do so with a fairly content consumption.

Source: AnandTech

This architecture not only makes its debut in these graphics, of course: we have known for a long time that it is also the basis of the dedicated GPUs present in both the new PS5 and the new Xbox Series S / X, something that will make AMD once again become ultimately responsible for the graphics performance of the new generation consoles.

What is clear from this initial release is that AMD has launched proposals directly geared towards fight against the also recently introduced graphics of the NVIDIA RTX 3000 family.

Nvidia should still be careful

So, RTX 3070 will compete with Radeon RX 6800, RTX 3080 will compete with RX 6800 XT and RTX 3090 will compete with RX 6900 XT. Comparisons are hateful, we know, and although there are some clear differences in terms of specifications and prices at which one and the other will be launched, it seems clear that AMD has in its hands the best proposal in its history to stop being for end in the shadow of Nvidia in this segment.

As shown in this summary table with its specifications, the jump from the current RX 5700 XT is very remarkable both in number of CUs and in their performance. Of the 13.9 TFLOPS of the RX 6800 we move on to the spectacular 18.6 TFLOPS of the RX 6800 XT.

The most powerful graphics, the RX 6900 XT, is not that far from the latter, and in fact points to a performance of 20.6 TFLOPS that does not compensate as much if we look at the difference in price. Those 2 extra TFLOPS cost $ 350 more and they make it a model more aimed at those who do not need to look so much at the pocket and simply want the best of the best.

The performance of the RX 6800 XT is really promising according to figures from AMD, which in internal tests showed how outperforms the already spectacular RTX 3080, and it also does so by consuming less power both in tests with 4K games and in 1440p tests. This is for

For its part, AMD wanted to show how the RX 6800 can make it very difficult for the RTX 3070. They did not show the comparison with those graphics, but with the RTX 2080 Ti that have similar performance. In those tests at 4K and 1440p again numbers favor AMD graphicsAlthough we insist, that promise will have to be validated with independent testing.

The last comparison was reserved for Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, who was the one who discovered the RX 6900 XT and showed a comparison with the RTX 3090 and with several 4K games in which the performance of AMD was at the level of the card more powerful and expensive graphics from NVIDIA (even more than AMD).

Performance improvements on all fronts

The improvements made to the RX 6000 family allow a new generational leap that is truly remarkable. The AMD numbers – which of course will have to be validated in our own tests – speak of nothing less than more than 50% improvement in performance per core, which is the same jump that they had already made with RDNA versus GCN.

The RDNA2 architecture makes important advances to, according to AMD, achieve more powerful Compute Units (CUs) than ever, which it joins a new Infinity Cache system According to the firm, it allows doubling the bandwidth to which users will have access while maintaining consumption. They actually reduce it, says this manufacturer.

The improvement in efficiency is in fact more promising when AMD highlighted how at the same consumption and with the same 7 nm node used in these GPUs compared to those of the previous generation, the frequency of work of their CUs rises no less than 30%.

Performance per watt rises exactly 54% with respect to RDNAThese higher frequencies, better efficiency, and higher performance per clock cycle thanks to Infinity Cache all contribute to this.

The result? Based on internal AMD testing – although they did not specify the model – the FPS rate is multiplied by two in various titles reviewed by playing them in 4K and comparing them to the current Radeon RX 5700 XT.

Improvements will keep coming, though: at AMD they are already working on the RDNA3 architecture, which will theoretically arrive in 2022 with an “advanced node” of which they did not give details and that could go to 5 nanometers … or even something better.

Chasing more frames per second and less latency

In AMD they also did not talk about some peculiarities of these new cards. For example, the new Rage Mode, an option that allows access to overclocking of these graphs with just one click. Another feature, called Smart Access Memory, works in combination with the new Ryzen RX 5000 processors to give full access from the GPU memory to the CPU.

By combining both options, they say at AMD, it is possible to achieve performance improvements of up to 13% in frame rate per second in some titles. The idea here, of course, is to sell us the whole of the AMD platform so that we can combine their new desktop processors with their new GPUs.

Lowering latency was also another key goal for AMD. Nvidia has already shown how it seeks to reduce it to a minimum with its Nvidia Reflex technology, and AMD promises something similar with its Latency Reduction Technology based on three components: AMD FreeSync, AMD Radeon Anti-Lag, and AMD Radeon Boost. Combining all of them, it is possible to reduce latency in games by 37%.

At AMD they also mentioned the new visual improvements that come from the hand of DirectX XII Ultimate. There was hardly any mention for the raytracing field, although they did talk about their AMD FidelityFX technology to polish the visual detail with various techniques and accessories such as Denoiser, Variable Shading or the so-called Super Resolution.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 price and availability

The new AMD graphics cards will have the following prices and availability dates:

AMD Radeon RX 6800 Available Nov 18, 2020 for $ 579.

Available Nov 18, 2020 for $ 579. AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Available Nov 18, 2020 for $ 649.

Available Nov 18, 2020 for $ 649. AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTAvailable December 8, 2020 for $ 999.

We don’t have yet prices in euros, but we will update this information as we have it available.