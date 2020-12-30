Tech NewsApps

The Android text selector includes a unit and currency converter

By Brian Adam
0
0
The Android text selector includes a unit and currency converter
The Android Text Selector Includes A Unit And Currency Converter

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The Android text selector includes a unit and currency converter

For several years now, the context menu that appears when selecting a text on Android it shows several additional options besides clipboard access. One of the first added features to arrive was access to the Google Assistant, although with Oreo came contextual options when you select addresses, phone numbers, and more.

One of the last contextual options to arrive is a unit converter Or rather, a shortcut to use the unit converter available in Google search faster than using the clipboard.

Convert units from text selector

The next time you are reading a recipe and you are not sure how many milliliters are a tablespoon, you will not need to copy and paste the number in Google to make the conversion, because the Android text selector works as quick access to unit converter.

The Android text selector is starting to show most users a new contextual option, when it detects that you have selected a figure in a unit that can be converted. In that case, it shows the Convert menu in the floating menu.

By pressing the button, the conversion opens in the Google app, going from the original unit to which it is generally converted (for example, from degrees Celsius to degrees Fahrenheit or from kilometers to miles). It is also possible to change the unit manually so that it becomes the one you choose.

Converter

Basically, this function serves as a quick access to avoid having to copy and paste the text in another window to do the conversion. Personally, I would have found it more useful if the conversion appeared in the tab shown at the bottom and not in a different window, although your reasons will have been for choosing this behavior.

Conversion is available for all units and currencies that Google can convert although, as it is a “smart” selection, the recognition is not always correct and sometimes it does not appear or when pressing the button a conversion does not appear, but a Google search.

Via | Android Police

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Car Tech

Volkswagen shows its own charging robot for electric cars

Brian Adam - 0
One of the main problems electric vehicle owners face is the lack of charging stations. Still, it is necessary to have an...
Read more
Social Networks

Be very careful, this is the new scam that circulates on WhatsApp

Brian Adam - 0
The great popularity of WhatsApp, as well as the ease and speed with which a message can reach millions of people, makes the messaging...
Read more
Latest news

How to know if WhatsApp will stop working for me from January 1, 2021

Brian Adam - 0
Surely on more than one occasion you have found that an application has stopped working or be compatible with a certain version of the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©