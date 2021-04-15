The Android version of Clubhouse is closer than ever, do you know when?

- Advertisement -

Clubhouse is, surely, one of the most celebrated phenomena of these first months of the year and the social network that, without a doubt, has conditioned a good part of the movements and strategies of the competition in record time: Facebook, Twitter, Telegram and some others have not hesitated for a moment to follow in their footsteps emulating their voice chats in one way or another. The fact is that this success has been built on two great characteristics that, at first, could have acted against it, such as the closed system of invitations to be part of the social network and, secondly, that it is only available in iPhone. Which could well have roused Android users and made them lose any interest in participating in it. But it has not been that way. Android version, finished? Thus, it has been a few days ago that some messages have appeared on Twitter that make it clear that the evolution of the Android version of Clubhouse is going from strength to strength, and the proof is the captures uploaded by one of the programmers of that version of the social network, where it announces the progress that has occurred since the first images were shared through an iPhone and the last one from a Google Pixel. Clubhouse for Android is already being tested internally and, according to those who have seen or tried it, it is on the right track. So much optimism reaches that there are those who venture to affirm that the official launch date will be in May of this year, that is, in less than a month (since the specific day has not transpired). It would be a giant step for the expansion of the social network and its establishment on the two shores of the current mobile ecosystem. In addition, everything seems to indicate that it will be with the launch of the Android version when Clubhouse takes the opportunity to put an end to the invitation system that has served so far, on the one hand, to control growth without jeopardizing the functionality of the platform and, on the other, to create a certain aura of exclusivity for many users who have been tempted in a certain way to find a way to participate in it. Remember that in Clubhouse there are no text chats, no hellish rants to write or infinite replies from anyone. Here there are only chat rooms where the hosts talk about topics of interest while the audience listens and asks to participate by raising their hands.