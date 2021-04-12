The APKpure app contained a Trojan capable of displaying ads and subscribing to paid services

- Advertisement -

Kaspersky has detected malicious code in APKpure, the app from one of the largest third-party stores on Android along with APKmirror and Uptodown. According to the report published by the cybersecurity laboratory, version 3.17.18 of the APKpure app contained malicious code. Indicate that from Kaspersky it was reported to APKpure and version 3.17.19 has already been released to solve the problem, since everything indicates that the malicious code was implemented when adding a new SDK from an unverified source.

That is why it is recommended to install the new version if we want to continue using APKpure, since 3.17.18 contains a Trojan capable of embedding mobile ads, as well as showing us subscription screens for premium services and downloading other malicious applications.

APKpure contained malicious code

As indicated by Kaspersky, the APKpure app in version 3.17.18 contains malicious code, a Trojan that injects adware (advertising malware). They indicate that this is because the developers implemented unverified code that contained this Trojan. In favor of APKpure, indicate that they have fixed the bug immediately in a new version, although if you use 3.17.18 it should be removed or updated immediately.

If we have a very old version of Android, the malware is even capable of installing itself on system partitions

As the report indicates, this malware is capable of show ads and subscribe to paid services on your own, as well as downloading new malware to the device. Especially the dangerous case of users with outdated Android versions, in which, according to Kaspersky, the malware is able to install itself on the system partition itself, making it difficult to remove.

Installing third-party applications, even from secure repositories like APKpure, carries its risks. That is why from here We recommend that you always download from the Play Store and that, unless we are expert users who know where the external APKs come from, we avoid leaving the Google store.

More information | Securelist