The apocalypse clock is closer than ever to midnight

The Apocalypse Clock, invented in 1947 by scientists from the University of Chicago’s Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, consists of a metaphorical clock which measures the danger of a hypothetical end of the world for humanity. Well, with 2020 just past the clock hasn’t made any progress.

We are currently 100 seconds from the end, and the “time” at our disposal has not improved (despite some good news) mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The hands of the Doomsday Clock remain at 100 seconds at midnight, closer than ever“Dr. Rachel Bronson, president and CEO of Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, said in a statement.

The functioning of the metaphorical clock is very simple: the danger is quantified by the hours, minutes and seconds of the dial; while midnight symbolizes the end of the world. The further the clock hands are from the end, the less likely it is for humanity to end. Time is increased – or decreased – by the events that occur in the world.

For example, when the USSR carried out its first nuclear test in 1949, the hands of the Apocalypse clock came move forward 4 minutes. Since that time, there have been events that have reduced the minutes available to us and others that have turned the clock back. Currently, in 2021, we are 100 seconds from midnight; the same time as in 2020. This year, in fact, it was decided not to increase or decrease.

“The pandemic serves as a historic ‘wake-up call’, a vivid example of national governments and international organizations being unprepared to handle the threats that truly end the civilization of nuclear weapons and climate change“finally states Dr. Bronson.