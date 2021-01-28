Tech News

The apocalypse clock is closer than ever to midnight

By Brian Adam
0
0
The apocalypse clock is closer than ever to midnight
The Apocalypse Clock Is Closer Than Ever To Midnight

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The apocalypse clock is closer than ever to midnight

The Apocalypse Clock, invented in 1947 by scientists from the University of Chicago’s Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, consists of a metaphorical clock which measures the danger of a hypothetical end of the world for humanity. Well, with 2020 just past the clock hasn’t made any progress.

We are currently 100 seconds from the end, and the “time” at our disposal has not improved (despite some good news) mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The hands of the Doomsday Clock remain at 100 seconds at midnight, closer than ever“Dr. Rachel Bronson, president and CEO of Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, said in a statement.

The functioning of the metaphorical clock is very simple: the danger is quantified by the hours, minutes and seconds of the dial; while midnight symbolizes the end of the world. The further the clock hands are from the end, the less likely it is for humanity to end. Time is increased – or decreased – by the events that occur in the world.

For example, when the USSR carried out its first nuclear test in 1949, the hands of the Apocalypse clock came move forward 4 minutes. Since that time, there have been events that have reduced the minutes available to us and others that have turned the clock back. Currently, in 2021, we are 100 seconds from midnight; the same time as in 2020. This year, in fact, it was decided not to increase or decrease.

The pandemic serves as a historic ‘wake-up call’, a vivid example of national governments and international organizations being unprepared to handle the threats that truly end the civilization of nuclear weapons and climate change“finally states Dr. Bronson.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

How much does Jeff Bezos make per minute? The dizzying salary of the Amazon CEO

Brian Adam - 0
By now we know: Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world with a multi-billion dollar fortune, but the question that many ask...
Read more
Apps

Google Maps on Android Auto makes it easy to plan routes in electric cars

Brian Adam - 0
Google Maps makes electric vehicle journeys easier and safer with its latest addition to Android Auto: you can now plan the routes...
Read more
Tech News

The smartphone market increased in late 2020

Brian Adam - 0
2020 was difficult, ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. A year in which many companies saw their operations slow down and even...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©