“The apology has to come from them”: Alejandra Ávalos and her new position in the conflict with Anel Noreña for the memory of José José

The dispute between Alejandra Ávalos and Anel Noreña stays fresher than ever, now it is the singer who seeks an apology from José José’s family, because he does not believe that he has offended the memory of the interpreter of El Triste or those close to him: “I am not causing a situation to enter a lawsuit.”

Both personalities have engaged in a battle of statements in recent months, in which they have launched imposing phrases to their counterpart and even a defamation lawsuit was filed.

It was Alejandra Ávalos herself who ruled out having received a notification from the authorities about the complaint against her, which was filed by José José’s second wife a few months ago.

“If there is any document, we will make an answer defending myself. I have to have all the elements to counter the attack ”, he said in an interview with The sun rises.

“I am not the one who has to take the initiative to arrive in peace, because all I have done is declare myself at peace with everyone,” she said about the process that the dispute with the family of José José should take.

“At no time do I think I have offended his memory with any act of mine, at no time do I feel that way. It can’t be fixed because it would have to come from them, not me, the apology has to come from them, forgiveness has to come from them, we are going to leave things up to here has to come from them because they started legal action. I have always declared myself in peace, but they insist on giving me a fight ”, declared the singer.

Ávalos was forceful in ensuring that he cannot forget the entire existing conflict, since there is already a legal process underway: “I have always been open to suggesting that there will always be peace from me and I am not causing a situation to enter a lawsuit, because in the end I am not fighting anything “.

He took the opportunity to send a message to the family of José José: “Let them practice the work, the word, the intention and what Christmas means for the heart of all humanity, it is important that they are congruent with what they preach ”.

The ex-wife of the “Prince of song” announced a few months ago that she took legal action against Ávalos for defamation, after she ruled on more than one occasion in favor of the Colombian singer Manuel José, who claims to be the son not recognized of the interpreter of The sad.

But although Noreña points out that she has filed a lawsuit, Alejandra Ávalos insists that to date she has not received a notification from the Mexican authorities and does not know the reasons why she should offer a public apology.

“There is no legal conflict, there is no demand, there are no notifications. Since September 25 it was widely announced that a lawsuit was going to arrive and I keep wondering when it will arrive“, He commented in an interview they did with him in Joy come.

The singer stressed that as soon as she receives Noreña’s lawsuit, she will seek to start her own legal process, but at the moment there is no point in continuing to give time to a matter for which she has not received a formal announcement.

He even assured that at some point he will seek to build a common front with Manuel José, the Colombian singer who claims to be the son of José José, and the Saras (Sara Salazar and Sara Sosa) against the other family of the “Prince of the song.”

