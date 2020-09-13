Tech NewsAppsReviews

The app to manage Amazfit smartwatches is now called 'Zepp'

By Brian Adam
date 2020-09-13
The App To Manage Amazfit Smartwatches Is Now Called 'zepp'

The app to manage Amazfit smartwatches is now called 'Zepp'To configure an Amazfit smartwatch, you need to use its official application. It is easy to find it in the application store, as it has the same name as the brand. Or it was called, because like Constantinople is Istanbul, the Amazfit app is now called Zepp.

The change comes a few days after the company launched two models under the Zepp brand, the Zepp E Square and the Zepp E Circle. For some reason, the Zepp brand is extended to the Amazfit management application, which otherwise will keep the same functions.

(Another) mess of brands

Last week, Amazfit pulled two smartwatches from Zepp brand. At first glance, this brand seemed to be a spin-off of Amazfit, with its own website and social profiles, but now we discover that this brand will be used to manage the previous Amazfit devices, although Zepp is a brand of sensors for athletes that Huami bought a few years ago.

This name change has been made known on Google Play, where the old Amazfit app is now called Zepp (formerly Amazfit). The change has not yet rolled out to the app in the form of an app update, which will receive the new name and icon tomorrow August 25.

Zeppp

The Google Play listing mentions the name change and the explanation that it is being carried out to “bring a more complete and professional health management experience to a wider audience.” It is all a bit mysterious, since Zepp does not mention anywhere on its website where the brand is registered or any identifiable contact information, so It is not clear if Amazfit is going to bet on the Zepp brand outside of China or if it will be his new name.

At the moment, the global and Chinese Amazfit web pages continue as if nothing and without any mention of Zepp: Zepp watches do not appear on the Amazfit page and Amazfit watches do not appear on Zepp’s. However, all of them will use the Zepp brand for management on mobile from tomorrow.

