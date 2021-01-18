Tech GiantsAppleTech News

The Apple Arcade section comes to life in the Apple Store

By Brian Adam
0
0
Apple Arcade Apple Store.jpg
Apple Arcade Apple Store.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

It begins the middle of January, time flies by and we are very little from finding the light at the end of the tunnel regarding the health crisis that the world is going through, for this reason, the brand of the bitten apple I do not know what has asleep and prepares in its Apple Store a section dedicated to Apple Arcade, the company’s popular video game streaming service.

It is worth mentioning that most Apple Stores cannot receive clients without an appointment at this timeHowever, we believe that when all this happens we will be very happy to visit them.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Facebook

They ask that Telegram, WhatsApp’s rival, be removed from the App Store for these reasons

Brian Adam - 0
After WhatsApp generated controversy for its changes in privacy policies, millions of users went to Telegram, where the waters are not so calm. ...
Read more
Computing

The first render of the next iPad Pro (2021) is filtered, we tell you its possible news

Brian Adam - 0
In the last few months We have been informing you about all the news that is taking place around the next iPad Pro...
Read more
Gadgets

Innjoo Watch Kids, a smartwatch for children [vídeo]

Brian Adam - 0
The Innjoo brand, whose Voom Tab tablet we have already analyzed, presents its new smartwatch designed exclusively for the little ones in the house:...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©