The Apple Card will not work with the Jailbreak, among other restrictions

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

A few months ago, from Apple they surprised us with the presentation of the Apple Card, their new credit card model with which they intend to deal with the different commissions from banks, with a usage model similar to PayPal but with physical credit cards from Goldman Sachs. However, apparently these cards in question also will have certain limitations for users, in order to improve security, and now we know them officially.

These are the new limitations of the Apple Card that have come to light

As we have been able to know, it seems that recently from Goldman Sachs, the financial entity that would be behind the Apple Card project and who would provide the service, has published on its website the contract that the users of these cards they must accept, showing some interesting details.

And it is that, in the first place, apparently it seems that the Apple Card will not be compatible with those devices that are manipulated or altered at both hardware and software level, which would imply that If you Jailbreak your iPhone or decide to manipulate it internally, you could not use this service in question: