The Apple Card will not work with the Jailbreak, among other restrictions

A few months ago, from Apple they surprised us with the presentation of the Apple Card, their new credit card model with which they intend to deal with the different commissions from banks, with a usage model similar to PayPal but with physical credit cards from Goldman Sachs. However, apparently these cards in question also will have certain limitations for users, in order to improve security, and now we know them officially.
These are the new limitations of the Apple Card that have come to light
As we have been able to know, it seems that recently from Goldman Sachs, the financial entity that would be behind the Apple Card project and who would provide the service, has published on its website the contract that the users of these cards they must accept, showing some interesting details.
And it is that, in the first place, apparently it seems that the Apple Card will not be compatible with those devices that are manipulated or altered at both hardware and software level, which would imply that If you Jailbreak your iPhone or decide to manipulate it internally, you could not use this service in question:
“If you make unauthorized modifications to your Eligible Device, such as disabling hardware or software controls (for example, through a process sometimes called“ jailbreaking ”), your Eligible Device may no longer be eligible to access or manage your Account. You acknowledge that the use of a modified Eligible Device in connection with your Account is expressly prohibited, constitutes a violation of this Agreement, and could result in us denying or limiting your access or closing your Account, as well as any other remedies available to us. under this Agreement. “
Similarly, from Apple they also abide by some rules in order to avoid possible fraud or problems, but which can be somewhat abusive in some cases. And it seems that Nor will the use of these cards be allowed to purchase cryptocurrencies or items related to the world of gambling, including casino tickets or lottery tickets.