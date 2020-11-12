The Apple M1s start to surprise: this benchmark shows how they crush any current Mac in single-core performance

Apple doesn’t seem to have a problem showing off its M1 chip. In low-power chips, they claim, the M1 has the most powerful cores in the world and the fastest integrated graphics of any PC.

That claim is remarkable, but it’s impossible to verify until the first independent reviews appear. Now the first result of the Geekbench benchmark on a MacBook Air with an M1 chip has just leaked, and in case there were still skeptics, pay attention: in mono-core performance there is no current or past Mac that can beat what the M1 cores accomplish. Which Apple is going to be right?

MacBook Air with M1 exposes its predecessors

The presentation of the new Apple M1 chip was really striking, and in it Apple never tired of talking about the promising performance and efficiency of a processor made up of cores that according to them are the fastest in the world.

The proof that published on Geekbench they confirm it. This popular application measures the performance achieved by the processor (CPU) in two scenarios: the single-core (single-core) and the multi-core (multi-core).

In single core tests the Apple M1 chip managed to outperform all existing Macsincluding the most powerful iMac or MacBook Pros introduced this year.

In fact the performance is far superior to all of them, and only in the multi-core benchmark it lags behind of an iMac and Mac Pros with more cores running at full power (when the M1 has only four high-performance ones).

Those 1,687 points in single-core performance are exceptional, and if we take a walk through the Geekbench 5 ranking we see how although many Intel and AMD processors exceed that figure, they are the most powerful models of this or the last generation, and they still don’t get over it by much– A Ryzen 9 5950X for example scored 1,796 points in this test recently.

In multicore performance obviously the M1 will have more difficult to compete with machines with more cores at a higher clock frequency, but it is that there we would be comparing mics like the M1 with a TDP of 18 W with desktop CPUs with TDPs of 105 W or even higher.

This therefore becomes the first real demonstration of how far these processors and the equipment that use them can go, and if everything continues like this we will face a truly spectacular future for Apple processors. Watch out, Intel and AMD.