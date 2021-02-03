The Apple Watch can unlock your iPhone with Face ID when you wear a mask

- Advertisement -

Since the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic and the proliferation of masks to prevent infections, iPhone users have realized the problem of relying on a sensor like Face ID to unlock the terminal, which practically loses all its usefulness due to the impossibility of recognizing us. So Apple has been looking for months to find a way to make life easier for us and hide that problem on their phones.

And the conclusion reached by those from Cupertino is none other than that of entrust that responsibility to your Apple Watch. Its smart watches that already allow us to pay without the need for the iPhone or, better yet, unlock the Macs with a double press on the side button (the on / off button). Thanks to it, Americans give their smartwatches security tasks within their mobile ecosystem.

Quick and automatic process

Apple is preparing a new iOS update, 14.5, which is on the verge of being released to all devices and that takes care of using the watch as a key to unlock the phone, without activating the facial recognition sensor. The process will be quick and easy since if we wear the Apple Watch on our wrist, we will simply have to look at the iPhone to automatically unlock it. Without doing anything else.

Ios 14.5 developer Beta brings you an option to unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch ⌚️ this is to facilitate in these days of pandemic where we no longer using face unlock due to face mask restrictions!

Thus, users who wear an Apple Watch on their wrist will have a kind of security key which will be in charge of accepting the unlocking of the terminal, and only in case we have activated the function within the clock menu. A new tool that the company has called “Unlock with Apple Watch” and that we will have to activate specifically to speed up the entire process of accessing the terminal when we wear a mask.

In addition to iOS 14.5, for this new tool to work it will be necessary to update the clock to version 7.4 of watchOS which, you can imagine, will arrive at the same time on both devices. At the moment, it is a function that is present in the trial versions for developers and, if nothing prevents it, we could have it among us throughout the next month. At the end of the day, it seems that those of Cupertino still hurt that a sensor like their Face ID has shown so many deficiencies in a situation as exceptional as the one we live with the pandemic, where old Android biometric fingerprint readers are showing much more streamlined and efficient performance.