The Apple Watch Series 6 are official: oximeter, more colors and a cheaper model

As analysts had predicted in recent hours, Apple has focused its September keynote on its successful smartwatches, where important developments have been seen for what is the seventh generation of the Cupertino smartwatch. Some Apple Watch that attracts attention for being the first in which there will be a huge explosion of color. Goodbye to the classics of silver, gray and rose gold.

So much so that Californians say goodbye to all the previous range and reinvent new alternatives that definitely fix on four: a new space gray (gray), the return to the old gold color that was released with the famous iPhone 6 and, here comes the novelty, the entry on the stage of some showy blue and metallic red, which seem to suit you very, but that very good, to this new Series 6.

Many changes inside

Apart from the colors, The Apple Watch Series 6 does not change anything else from the design that debuted in 2018 with the Series 4 and everything else is left to what we find inside. The first thing is the arrival of the Apple S6 chip, capable of measuring in real time the altitude at which we are, in case we want to know what is the unevenness of that slope that we climb every day; or the sleep app, which finally comes to tell us more precisely how we are resting at night.

Thanks to watchOS 7 we will also have invaluable help when it comes to washing our hands, with a 20-second countdown that will make us comply with what the health authorities tell us about the pandemic. Precisely, already because of Covid-19, we will be able to combat one of the most serious symptoms of the disease, and these Apple Watch Series 6 incorporate for the first time an oximeter, which is capable of measuring our blood oxygen levels. Data that is of special importance in those silent cases in which the pneumonia caused by the coronavirus acts without the patient himself noticing.

The spheres are another novelty, with new designs that include all kinds of data and that increase with a whole series of aesthetic alternatives that infinitely multiply its possibilities. For the first time seeing, the famous animojis will star in our watch, as well as new shapes of colored ribbons, etc. As always, Apple maintains control in this area although it says it will offer new applications and resources for developers interested in creating their own.

With these Apple Watch Series 6 the first ones also arrive infinite straps, a design that does not have a hook or a way to open and that will be sold by Apple in various sizes to cover any wrist diameter. There will be silicone, official Nike and even other materials that Californians already sell.

Services added to Apple Watch

With this new generation of Apple watch too special services such as Fitness + arrive, which will function as a kind of personal trainer at a price of $ 9.99 a month and that will be part of Apple One: we can attend classes of all kinds of training specialties and, of course, hire an annual fee with up to three months of trial.

Besides those exercises too We will have on the Apple Watch something that they have called Family Setup and that will allow us to create a family around the clocks of parents and children, to program all kinds of routines and controls: where they go, what tasks they must do, notifications and all kinds of settings that will make each device a little reminder of family responsibilities .

And of course, a cheap Watch

Apple has decided to retire all the generations prior to the one it has just presented and will eliminate from its catalog any vestige of Apple Watch Series 5 or Series 3, so creates a new range called Apple Watch SE: cheaper, with the power of a Series 3 but with the same design of the most modern model.

All watches presented today will be available to reserve starting tomorrow, and ready to go. buy this coming Friday at prices ranging from 299/329 euros for the 40 / 44mm Watch SE, to 429/459 euros for the 40 / 44mm Series 6. You will have them available in all cases with Wi-Fi connection or Wi-Fi + cell phone.

