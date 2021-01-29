The “Application Transparency” feature will arrive in spring

- Advertisement -

The function App tracking transparency in iOS 14, which will tell users when and how apps follow them, will go live in “early spring,” Apple said Thursday.

Apple disclosed the data in a document titled “A day in the life of your data”Which was published to commemorate the Data privacy day.

Apple mentions:

Coming soon, with our next beta update, App Tracking Transparency will require applications to obtain user permission before tracking your data on third-party websites or applications. In Settings, users will be able to see which applications have requested permission to track so that they can make any changes they deem appropriate. This requirement will be widely rolled out in early spring with an upcoming release of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14, and has already garnered support from privacy advocates around the world.

App tracking transparency

Manzana It originally planned to introduce the controversial feature when iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 launched in September. However, the company delayed the launch of the application tracking transparency to give developers an opportunity to make the necessary changes to their applications.

As a result, Apple said that tracking permits would go into widespread operation by the first months of 2021.

Spring officially begins on March 20 and runs through June 20. That means the feature is still a couple of months away from launch. This is despite the fact that the iOS 14 developer beta versions already contain evidence of app tracking transparency.

Facebook already criticized Manzana by the next output of that function. In a couple of ads that appeared in major newspapers; Facebook said Apple’s anti-personalized advertising strategy could hurt small businesses. (Along, of course, with advertising-dependent giants like Facebook itself.)