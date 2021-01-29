Tech GiantsAppleTech News

The “Application Transparency” feature will arrive in spring

By Brian Adam
0
0
Transparencia.jpg
Transparencia.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The function App tracking transparency in iOS 14, which will tell users when and how apps follow them, will go live in “early spring,” Apple said Thursday.

The “Application Transparency” feature will arrive in spring

Apple disclosed the data in a document titled “A day in the life of your data”Which was published to commemorate the Data privacy day.

Apple mentions:

Coming soon, with our next beta update, App Tracking Transparency will require applications to obtain user permission before tracking your data on third-party websites or applications. In Settings, users will be able to see which applications have requested permission to track so that they can make any changes they deem appropriate. This requirement will be widely rolled out in early spring with an upcoming release of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14, and has already garnered support from privacy advocates around the world.

App tracking transparency

Manzana It originally planned to introduce the controversial feature when iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 launched in September. However, the company delayed the launch of the application tracking transparency to give developers an opportunity to make the necessary changes to their applications.

As a result, Apple said that tracking permits would go into widespread operation by the first months of 2021.

Spring officially begins on March 20 and runs through June 20. That means the feature is still a couple of months away from launch. This is despite the fact that the iOS 14 developer beta versions already contain evidence of app tracking transparency.

Facebook already criticized Manzana by the next output of that function. In a couple of ads that appeared in major newspapers; Facebook said Apple’s anti-personalized advertising strategy could hurt small businesses. (Along, of course, with advertising-dependent giants like Facebook itself.)

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Serie A TV rights, the envelopes open: Amazon pulls out, DAZN ahead on Sky

Brian Adam - 0
Contrary to what was previously assumed, Amazon has pulled out of the race for TV rights for Serie A. This was confirmed by...
Read more
Tech News

Get the text from any video or audio easily with Autosubtitle

Brian Adam - 0
One of the most interesting processes that technology has allowed for computers is the conversion of formats. It is about taking...
Read more
Apps

Google Play will allow lottery, betting and casino applications in Spain, Mexico and more countries

Brian Adam - 0
Until now, and for most countries, lottery and betting applications were prohibited on Google Play. Only Google allowed since 2017 the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©