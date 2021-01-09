The “Arab friends” who could not help Itzel in the kitchen of MasterChef Mexico

- Advertisement -

The contestant Itzel paniagua again starred in one of the most embarrassing moments in the kitchen of MasterChefShe has become one of the contestants most hated by the audience of the program, and it is that with classist comments, a personality of superiority before her peers and some other “whitexican” ideology has led her to have that position.

In tonight’s chapter, the contestant boasted of international friendships and from his trips abroad that have helped him learn some secrets of the kitchen. For the salvation challenge, they had to prepare their dishes with ingredients from North Africa, when Itzel saw those ingredients she commented that she had no idea what to cook since the only time she was in that part of the planet was as a missionary, “I was a missionary, I didn’t cook,” Itzel said. His behind-the-scenes comment caused a stir on Twitter as network users made fun of his misplaced comment because it had nothing to do with the contest challenge.

Chef Betty presented a second surprise box with the ingredients to savor the Indian food and finally the chef José Ramón presented the ingredients of the Arabic food. Rolando, the winner of the rosca de reyes challenge was in charge of assigning each of his companions the ingredients with which they will have to cook, luckily (or unluckily) for Itzel was assigned the ingredients of Arabic food.

“I have many Arab friends”Said Itzel, knowing what ingredients she would cook with, she boasted that, with the help of her “friends”, she could carry out the challenge and go up to the balcony without any worries. As she cooked things began to get complicated, she believed that mastering the ingredients would lead her to achieve the best flavors that would make chefs happy, however, when he passed in front of the judges they made him notice that he failed to use the technique to cook his protein, in consecuense lost the challenge and left with black apron to face the elimination challenge along with Adriana, Atilana, Salime, Lizzi, the “soldier” Esquiver and Erubiel.

When all the contestants who would cook for the elimination challenge were in front of the judges, Itzel said she was worried, In front of everyone Started to cry and said her husband caught Covid-19, the judges gave her some words of encouragement to keep her from distracting her from the contest. The reactions on Twitter were immediate since in each program the contestant always seeks to attract attention.

Once he calmed down they gave the rules for cooking in the challenge, his salvation would be a tamale, they had to cook a tamale with 5 minutes in the market. Each participant chose to use their best recipes Since like all Mexicans it tasted like the base of a tamale. However, when it came time to rate the preparations, the judges criticized the cooks as some presented the raw dough. When Itzel presented her tamale, Chef Betty congratulated her on listening to the presentation instructions and cooking her dish well.

Despite the fact that the viewers of the program believed that it would not have eliminated for being Día de Reyes, the judges surprised with their choice. The eliminated of the night was Atilana, due to the misuse of the technique, in an oversight he left an unpeeled shrimp inside his tamale, for that mistake he said goodbye to the kitchen of MasterChef. Although Atilana always showed excellent seasoning and a characteristic style of cuisine, that Minimal mistake led her to say goodbye to the program, a result that outraged viewers as there are other participants who do not cook well and continue to save themselves.

