The Asus Rog Phone 4 appears leaked on video showing a curious secondary screen

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The next Asus ROG Phone has started to leak in the form of images, also in video. We look at the exterior design of the phone, we know some future features of the hardware, and we even know a distinctive element: a secondary rear screen that allows to display colors, animationsI even know the Asus ROG logo.

The renewal of ranges is in full swing: even if we have been a few days in 2021 we have already seen the new generation of Samsung Galaxy, the S21. Xiaomi also renewed its iconic models, the Xiaomi Mi 11. And Asus is not going to be left behind as it has its ROG Phone 4 almost ready, surely with the Snapdragon 888 processor. Said mobile has already been leaked, even on video. And everything indicates that it will have a characteristic element: rear secondary screen.

The Asus ROG Phone 4 swaps the rear colored LED for a screen

Image from Weibo (Via My Smart Price)

Not too long ago Asus renewed its family of gaming mobiles since the Asus ROG Phone 3 is barely six months on the market. Heir to aggressive lines, multimedia specialization and software designed to get the most out of games, the Asus ROG Phone 3 also includes the characteristic colored LEDs with which almost any peripheral is distinguished. for gamers. Everything indicates that this will change with the next generation.

We already have the Asus ROG Phone 4 first leaks, a mobile that would already be about to be distributed as we have seen it in usage videos. As media such as XDA Developers show, the future phone appears with aggressive design lines, shows the usual aluminum construction and appears to be the large size that mobile phones that specialize in games are accustomed to.

Asus would include the Snapdragon 888 in its ROG Phone 4, as is logical due to the high qualities in graphics processing that the new SoC offers. Support for 5G networks would be guaranteed, also the maximum speed in WiFi networks, mandatory to play online. In addition, it would have a minimum of 8 GB RAM memory, it would come with Android 11 and offer ultra-fast charging with a 65 W charger included.

Among everything filtered, what is most striking is the secondary screen of the phone. In the quest to attract more attention, Asus would have changed its rear LED system for a striking secondary screen. This can show the ROG logo, for example, also different animations and colors. The screen can be customized from the Asus interface settings.

The Asus ROG Phone 4 maintains its ‘gamer’ aesthetic with a rear screen that would allow adding colored lights, call animations or customizations, among other features

We do not know when Asus will present the ROG Phone 4, but everything seems to indicate that there is not much left. In this way, the commercialization at the beginning of the year with the Snapdragon 888 would be ensured; renewing the family if Qualcomm returns to update its Snapdragon ‘top’ in summer, as happened with the Snapdragon 855+ and the Snapdragon 865+. We will have to keep track of this Asus ROG Phone 4.

Via | XDA Developers