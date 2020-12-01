The Babymaker, the bike with a classic look that embraces electric mobility

We are used to seeing new models of electric bicycles every so often that, almost always, that focus on taking great care of the design. They look for a way to surprise, to find different ways to present classic elements and then they excuse all that with the presence of a battery and an engine that help us climb the slopes and tire us much less.

Babymaker Beta in Los Angeles. FLX Bike

However, few manufacturers opt for the classic, for a design that is reminiscent of that of the racing bikes themselves, as has happened with FLX Bike, which has not hesitated to use handlebars of more than proven comfort for this model . So is this Babymaker, who manages to go unnoticed and not lose that air of a traditional bicycle It seems that it does not need batteries, or horsepower, or anything.

About to go on sale

This model already had a first crowdfunding process on Indiegogo and reached record collection figures, with more than five million euros. Now, With the consolidated project, a small number of extra units have been made available to users and, at this time, it far exceeds eleven million … so it is a perfect opportunity to get one at the best price and with a 37% discount.

One of the great virtues of this electric bicycle is su classic design where FLX Bike has introduced all the extra elements without being noticed: the battery is located inside the tube that runs from the pedals to the handlebars and the motor is discreetly mounted on the rear wheel. This way, it is possible to respect that lifelong bike look without substantially modifying its components.

The Babymaker. FLX Bike

Built in aluminum so that it weighs much less, It has a 350W motor capable of reaching 40 kilometers per hour. FLX Bike even offers a 500W (Beta) model that, obviously, will not be able to reach Europe due to limitations imposed by the European Union, which does not allow such powers in devices of this type. Its battery is hidden and is 36V, with fast charge, as well as hydraulic brakes on both wheels.

In addition to the design, this Babymaker is sold in fun colors kiwi, tangerine, blackberry, blue raspberry, matte black and sterling at a price of 1,315 euros to change for the PRO model, with delivery dates scheduled for March next year. You also have another eBike, the Babymaker Beta (opening image), which raises its price to 2,095 euros and offers more power and maximum speed but, at this time, you have already exhausted it.

