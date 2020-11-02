Latest news

The ban on banking dividends has passed the expiration date

By Brian Adam
0
6
The ban on banking dividends has passed the expiration date
The Ban On Banking Dividends Has Passed The Expiration Date

Must Read

Latest news

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra charges at 80W instead of the advertised 120W according to a test

Abraham - 0
The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra arrives with a 120W charger in the box, unlike other manufacturers that include a charger slower than the maximum...
Read more
Android

Sony could compromise 3 Android updates starting from the Xperia 1 II

Abraham - 0
According to the Chinese blog ITHome, Sony will announce a battery replacement program for some of its older Xperia smartphone models. The replacement program...
Read more
Android

This is the most popular Android smartphone according to AnTuTu [Octubre 2020]

Abraham - 0
The guys from AnTuTu have published a report of user preferences regarding Android smartphones with updated data as of October 2020 according to the...
Read more
Huawei

New Huawei veto: China prepares a forceful response against the United States

Abraham - 0
At the end of last week we learned that the United States had extended the initial veto to Huawei, now also putting into the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Andrea Enria and Sam Woods were right in preventing banks from paying dividends in March. When the pandemic hit, the top supervisors at the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, respectively, instead kept equity on lenders’ balance sheets. That policy is out of date.

Rapid action by regulators prevented large euro zone lenders from paying out about € 30 billion to shareholders based on 2019 earnings, according to our calculations. Emergency measures were necessary as national lockdowns deprived businesses of cash, while credit markets collapsed. Supervisors were also concerned that rampant credit losses could blow a hole in banks’ capital buffers.

Seven months later, these fears have faded. The initial increase in demand for bank credit was fleeting. Bond markets were quickly reopened for large companies, supported by generous monetary easing from central banks. Non-financial companies in the euro zone issued 119 billion euros of debt securities in April, according to ECB data, about double the monthly average of the previous year. UK capital markets were equally buoyant.

Banks’ profits and capital also held up better than feared. NatWest, for example, on Friday reported a strong Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 18.2%, despite the state-controlled UK lender taking hefty provisions for bad debt this year. That trend should continue.

Members of the Euro Stoxx Banks Index and the five largest British lenders will collectively generate twice the profit before provisioning in 2020 and 2021 than they will set aside for NPL, according to Refinitiv’s median estimates. In other words, bad debts would have to be twice as bad as expected before banks turn to capital.

Therefore, Enria and Woods can afford to drop their blanket dividend ban. However, they still have to put some conditions. One precaution would be to restrict payments to lenders whose CET1 ratio is less than 2 percentage points above the regulatory minimum. That’s a rule of thumb that most bank CEOs follow informally anyway.

The other safeguard is to require dividend-paying banks to keep growing their loan books, ensuring that the rewards to shareholders do not come at the expense of a credit crisis.

The crisis restrictions were crude but necessary, but banks and their clients are in better shape now. Time for a more nuanced approach.

>

Related Articles

Latest news

VIDEO / ‘It’s a beautiful language, lads, it’s a beautiful language’ – welcome to the new dictionary Monday, November 2 2020 The President of...

Brian Adam - 0
'Publishing achievement' - Mary McAleese https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P19oGt2vivk 'Be in the middle of the fair' - Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bydzugfi5rA 'It's a...
Read more
Corona Virus

Facebook is approaching the time for the world to outgrow it

Brian Adam - 0
It turns out that Facebook might be too big to move. This summer's ad boycott did not affect the social network's third-quarter...
Read more
Latest news

Over 100,000 cases of coronary virus have been confirmed in Ireland since the start of the pandemic

Brian Adam - 0
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says progress is being made in curbing the virus ...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©