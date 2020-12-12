The Bank of England leaves banks in purgatory

Medieval Catholics could buy their way out of purgatory. HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays, NatWest and Standard Chartered are not that lucky. Although the Bank of England will let banks pay dividends and buy back shares next year, the allowable return appears low compared to pre-pandemic levels. This effectively leaves banks in an investing no-man’s-land.

The five entities lost 4% of their collective market value of 167 billion pounds (182 billion euros) on Friday morning, following the announcement by the Bank of England that it would relax the ban on returning cash to shareholders.

Big banks are well capitalized enough to withstand a much bigger hit from the coronavirus than expected, the supervisor said, meaning that restrictions implemented in March are no longer necessary.

However, presidents like Mark Tucker of HSBC and Robin Budenberg of Lloyds will hardly have a free hand to distribute the excess capital. The Bank of England has erected two “guardrails” to force caution around payments out of 2020 earnings, which are due to begin next year. Banks can only pay 0.2% of risk-weighted assets at year-end, or 25% of retained earnings for 2019 and 2020, adjusted for dividends, buybacks, and goodwill impairment.

This translates into a poor average return of around 2% for the five banks, according to our calculations, based on data from Citigroup and Jefferies.

HSBC and Lloyds investors have become accustomed to dividend yields of more than twice that level in the past five years, according to Refinitiv. NatWest is probably the hardest hit: The state-controlled bank’s soaring common capital ratio of 17.2%, excluding temporary regulatory relief, had raised hopes for much larger buybacks in 2021.

And while the guardrails allow Barclays and Standard Chartered to distribute more equity in proportion to their market value, their shares were trading Friday morning at half of the tangible book value forecast for this year. The intervention of the Bank of England may have permanently increased the cost of capital that investors assign to the sector.

It is not the central bank’s job to placate shareholders. However, the negative reaction on Friday raises the question why it has bothered to relax the restrictions. The supervisor has abandoned its hawkish position, but not enough to tempt investors back into the sector. The new intermediate model will please no one.

