The Barack Obama biography that is sweeping Amazon apparently was written by an AI

Yes, as you read in the title, there is a biography of Barack Obama that is taking Amazon by storm. We are not referring to “A Promised Land,” the book he wrote himself. Neither the surprise is the sales, but who is the author of this new volume. Apparently, everything indicates that it is the work of an artificial intelligence.

This work entitled “Barack Obama Book”, we can obtain it through the Amazon platform. Its authorship belongs to the American publisher University Press. This book is made up of less than 100 pages, 61 to be exact, and 14 chapters with sub-titles like “A Hard Start”, “United States Senate”, among others. It is currently in the number one position in the “Leadership” section as the best-selling work.

After their purchase, some while enjoying reading have come across paragraphs with written language that does not appear to be human. They have even noticed that other works published by University Press have the same design on their covers. Something monotonous, which could well be the creation of an intelligent system.

Eric Nelson, head of the Harper publishing house, commented on Twitter about the particularity of this situation. “How foolish are we as a nation? This surprising non-book, probably created by AI, is number 173 on Amazon. “

How dumb are we as a nation? This amazing, probably AI created nonbook is # 173 on Amazon. https://t.co/uPymPqT3ou – Eric Nelson (@literaryeric) November 18, 2020

Slate’s have read the book, as well as testing it to validate whether or not it was written by an AI. For this, they used the GLTR (Giant Language Model Test Room) tool, whose function is to detect texts written by systems equipped with artificial intelligence.

In the image, the green and yellow colors stand out above the others. Signal of word patterns frequently used by typewriters. So was the biography written by an AI? Let’s see the following image.

What do we observe? A little more presence of the red and purple colors compared to the previous image, that is, that “the participation of the AI” is not as strong as in other sections. However, the yellow and green colors continue to dominate. It seems that the text is the work of an artificial intelligence.

Regardless of who wrote the book, the reality is that its sales are high. The reason may be, the way in which the “AI” captures ideas and makes reading a more pleasant experience. And you, did you read the book? Let us know your opinion about it.

.