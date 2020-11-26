The benchmarks of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U are filtered, and everything indicates that there will be an exciting battle with the M1 from Apple

Careful what AMD is coming strong. It has shown it all this year with its Radeon RX 6000 graphics and also with its new Ryzen 5000 processors for PCs, but next year the laptop versions of those mics will arrive, and their potential seems remarkable.

This is indicated by the first benchmarks that have been leaked from the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U. Based on these data, this CPU clearly outperforms the current Ryzen 7 4800U – which is already great performance – in performance per core, bringing it closer to Apple’s eye-catching M1s, which still benefit from its 5nm lithography and other features. of its architecture. The battle will be fantastic, it seems.

Important advance, but not enough to surpass Apple’s M1

Future AMD Ryzen 5000 notebooks belong to the ‘Cezanne’ family, and like their desktop companions they benefit from the new Zen 3 architecture. The most prominent model is the Ryzen 7 5800U, which has eight cores, 16 threads of execution and a native working frequency of 1.9 GHz that can reach 4.4 GHz in Turbo mode.

From left to right, Geekbench 5 results for the current Ryzen 7 5800U, current Ryzen 7 4800U, and Apple M1. Source: Geekbench.

There are other changes to these chips: they now integrate a 16MB L3 cache versus 8MB for the Ryzen 7 4800U, and that will help reduce latency and improve interconnection between cores. In the Geekbench 5 results these new processors gave a result of 1,421 points for performance per core, and 6,450 points for multi-core performance.

The figure is remarkable and represents an improvement that is around 30% compared to the Ryzen 7 4800U. This poses a singular advance for processors that still do not come close to what is achieved by Apple’s new ARM microphones, the M1.

The latter, which have eight cores -4 more powerful, 4 more efficient, but whose clock frequency is not known at which they operate- achieve more than 1,700 points in Geekbench 5 single-core and more than 7,400 multi-core.

That performance is still simply prodigious considering that we are comparing them to the best processors that AMD will have (in the future) in the coming months for laptops. It is as always a delicate comparison, and it must be borne in mind that The Apple M1 take advantage of its 5 nm lithography (AMD is keeping 7nm) and features that seem to be crucial to such fantastic performances like its Unified Memory Architecture (UMA).

Be that as it may, the new AMD Ryzen 5000 for laptops seem to pose a surprising improvement, and Cezanne leaves the current Renoirs behind in a solvent way, something that is fantastic for the industry and users. We hope to see the announcement of these buses at CES 2021 with some teams already debuting with this family, so we will be attentive.