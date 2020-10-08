HealthLatest newsTop Stories

The benefits of early mother-child relationship are passed on to the next generation

By Brian Adam
0
9
Research on monkeys has shown that the early mother-child relationship is beneficial, with the effects reaching the next generation. Photo: File
The Benefits Of Early Mother Child Relationship Are Passed On To

Must Read

Game Reviews

I Am Dead Review: A delightful journey as a ghost

Brian Adam - 0
After Outer Wilds and What Remains of Edith Finch, Annapurna proposes I Am Dead, an Indie to be experienced with the spirit of a...
Read more
Android

The Nokia 3.1 and 5.1 are updated to Android 10 in a stable way

Brian Adam - 0
The Plus variants of the Nokia 3.1 and 5.1 began updating to Android 10 in May. At the hardware level, they...
Read more
Tech News

Logitech G915 TKL and Pro Wireless Review: quality keyboard and mouse

Brian Adam - 0
Logitech offers two gaming peripherals characterized by a minimal design and a low-latency wireless connection.   Logitech has definitely changed its course in recent years, especially...
Read more
Tech News

Microsoft releases Build 20231 for Windows 10 focused on easing the setup process

Brian Adam - 0
Microsoft continues with the route time that it has established in the Insider Program for Windows 10 and now it is up to the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Research on monkeys has shown that the early mother-child relationship is beneficial, with the effects reaching the next generation. Photo: File

New York: Experts say that the bond between mother and child formed in the very early days is very useful and its positive effects are passed on to future generations.

To this end, the National Bureau of Economic Research in the United States, along with several universities, has conducted research on rhesus monkeys, the model of which can be applied to humans, because monkeys are genetically close to humans, and secondly, morally these experiments are not on humans. Could be done

“I’m thrilled to learn that its positive effects last for generations to come,” said Amanda Detmer of Yale University, who was involved in the study.

For this, 650 pairs of Reese’s monkey mother and one child were taken. The monkeys, randomly selected, were kept either by their mother or in a monkey nursery. Humans kept them in the nursery for the first 40 days. After 40 days, the children were placed in a cloth surrogate and allowed to play with their elderly monkeys. Or they were placed with four adult monkeys. It should be noted that in the process of cloth surrogacy, children are wrapped in a soft cloth which is like a touch for someone and sometimes it is useful. That is why a small child is wrapped in a cloth and sewn.

Eight months later, all the monkeys were kept in one place and treated equally. Now, where the monkeys were kept with their real mothers, they themselves became less ill and less in need of care. Then these monkeys easily learned the essential functions of their environment and society i.e. eating, drinking and having intercourse with the opposite sex etc. Even some of the benefits of this process were seen in their next generations.

The DNA of humans and monkeys is 93% identical. Their children are also attracted to their parents and behave like human beings. That is why the same research can be applied to humans.

Related Articles

Apps

Google Chrome 86 now available on Google Play: these are the news

Brian Adam - 0
The Navigator Google Chrome reaches version 86 stable on Android, incorporating as usual a good amount of improvements, some of which we could already...
Read more
Latest news

Apple sues recycling partner for reselling 100,000 iPhones, iPads and Apple Watch

Abraham - 0
Apple has sued a former recycling partner, GEEP Canada, for reselling at least 103,845 iPhones, iPads and Apple Watch that they were supposed to...
Read more
Google

Covers with 70% recycled materials that can be washed: Google’s strategy to be “greener”

Abraham - 0
The Google Pixel 4a , 4a 5G and 5 are already on the market. Along with them come cloth covers with recycled materials . It is not new that Google sells...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©