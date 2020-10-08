The benefits of early mother-child relationship are passed on to the next generation

New York: Experts say that the bond between mother and child formed in the very early days is very useful and its positive effects are passed on to future generations.

To this end, the National Bureau of Economic Research in the United States, along with several universities, has conducted research on rhesus monkeys, the model of which can be applied to humans, because monkeys are genetically close to humans, and secondly, morally these experiments are not on humans. Could be done

“I’m thrilled to learn that its positive effects last for generations to come,” said Amanda Detmer of Yale University, who was involved in the study.

For this, 650 pairs of Reese’s monkey mother and one child were taken. The monkeys, randomly selected, were kept either by their mother or in a monkey nursery. Humans kept them in the nursery for the first 40 days. After 40 days, the children were placed in a cloth surrogate and allowed to play with their elderly monkeys. Or they were placed with four adult monkeys. It should be noted that in the process of cloth surrogacy, children are wrapped in a soft cloth which is like a touch for someone and sometimes it is useful. That is why a small child is wrapped in a cloth and sewn.

Eight months later, all the monkeys were kept in one place and treated equally. Now, where the monkeys were kept with their real mothers, they themselves became less ill and less in need of care. Then these monkeys easily learned the essential functions of their environment and society i.e. eating, drinking and having intercourse with the opposite sex etc. Even some of the benefits of this process were seen in their next generations.

The DNA of humans and monkeys is 93% identical. Their children are also attracted to their parents and behave like human beings. That is why the same research can be applied to humans.