The best 5G mobiles of 2021

2020 has been the year in which mobile phone operators in Spain have begun to offer their first 5G rates and coverage to their customers. At the moment, at a general level, 5G connection is not provided nor to 50% of the country, but without a doubt in 2021 this technology will become popular, allowing users to connect at speeds up to 10 times higher from their mobile phone.

5G technology allows browsing at speeds 10 times faster than the current 4G

In addition to having a 5G connection, to be able to enjoy the maximum speed it is necessary to have a compatible mobile phone. This will lead to a renewal of devices in the coming years and users to acquire smartphones with 5G connectivity, in the same way that they had to adapt to 4G a few years ago.

In the market there are already numerous mobile terminals with 5G compatibility, and without a doubt the main launches that arrive in 2021 will also incorporate this technology. In this article we are going to review the best that you can find today on the shelves of stores, and we will update it as new mobile phone presentations are produced in the coming year.

-iPhone 12 Pro: The new terminals of the iPhone 12 family were presented in mid-October 2020, but it took more than a month to reach stores. All four models in the range have 5G compatibility, something an iPhone mobile phone has never had before.

Of the four models, we are left with the iPhone 12 Pro, due to its performance despite its high price (from 1,159 euros). It has a 6.1-inch Full HD + screen, 12-megapixel triple camera system, A14 Biochip processor developed by Apple and a fast charging system for its battery.

-Huawei Mate 40 Pro. It was also presented at the end of October. It has a 6.7-inch SuperOLED screen and stands out for its four-camera system: a 50-megapixel camera, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide angle, a 12-megapixel telephoto and an ultra-laser sensor. Up front, it has a 13 megapixel dual camera.

It has the Kirin 9000 processor created by Huawei and the EMUI 11 operating system (based on Android 10.1), with access to the App Gallery, Huawei’s own application store. Its price is 1,119 euros.

OPPO recently presented the Reno 4 family of devices, whose three terminals have 5G connectivity. The most basic, the Reno 4, has a 6.4-inch curved AMOLED screen, with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory.

It has a quadruple camera system: a main 48 megapixel camera, and two others with 12 megapixels and 2 megapixels. And all this at an unbeatable price: 749 euros.

-OnePlus 8T: This device from the Chinese manufacturer OnePlus also has an unbeatable price – from 599 euros– which was presented in the month of October. Its screen is 6.55 inches, Fluid AMOLED, and uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. It is available with 8 and 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage, and it works with the Android 11 operating system.

-Realme 7 Pro: But if the previous mobiles seemed cheap to you, this one really is. The price is 274 euros and it has 5G connectivity. Its screen is 6.4-inch AMOLED and the processor is Qualcomm’s 720G. It has 128 GB of storage and four rear cameras: an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a portrait camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

