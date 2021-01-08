The best alternatives to WhatsApp after the change of conditions

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp will modify its Terms of Use as of February 8 and anyone who wants to continue using the instant messaging application will have to accept them.

If you don’t want WhatsApp to share your data with Facebook, here are alternatives

The change mainly involves giving acceptance so that WhatsApp can share with Facebook – and the companies with which it collaborates, advertisers, etc. – the personal data of the users and all the information that is collected when they use the application. For example, the companies with which they interact the most, the hours of the day when they send the most messages or the operating system of their mobile phone.

Despite the fact that the content of the conversations cannot be shared with Facebook, given that communications on WhatsApp are encrypted end-to-end, many users are reluctant to approve the new rules of use. This is the case even in the countries of the European Union, where the changes will not take effect because community regulations prevent it, but users are still being asked to give their permission to continue using the application.

If you are one of those who has already tired of WhatsApp and do not want to accept the rules of use, we propose some alternatives that you can use to continue having instant messaging on your mobile phone without depending on Mark Zuckerberg and his ecosystem of applications. That is, Facebook Messenger does not count. Attentive:

-Telegram. It is the main rival of WhatsApp. It has encrypted conversations and many more features than the Facebook messaging app: multi-device mode, secret conversations with messages that self-destruct … and collects very little data. Of course, it “only has” 400 million users worldwide, instead of Facebook’s 2 billion. In this video we told you more differences between one service and another.

-Signal. It is a tremendously secure instant messaging application, which in recent hours has experienced a significant increase in the number of users precisely motivated by changes in WhatsApp usage policies, but also by the fact that Elon Musk himself, CEO of Tesla and richest man in the world since this week, has published a tweet recommending users to switch to Signal instead of using Facebook, a company against which he has developed a crusade in recent months.

-Line. It is a very popular instant messaging app in Japan. For several years Spain was their second international market, as a prelude to Latin America, but they finally decided to focus on the Asian market when they saw that it was difficult for them to compete with WhatsApp.

Despite this, many users still use it outside of Japan to communicate with each other. It also has an ecosystem of almost a hundred independent applications with which you can do everything: music editing, taking selfies, photo editing, games … which are widely used.

-Wechat. It is the most used instant messaging app in China. If you have contacts in the country, personal or commercial, it will be the way to get in touch with them. It also has its own application ecosystem and the main problem is its dependence on the country’s authorities.

-iMessage and Android Messaging. Google has its own instant messaging system on Android, while iOS users can use iMessage to communicate with each other. The main problem is that from iMessage you cannot send messages to Android phones and vice versa.

