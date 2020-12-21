The best Android apps of 2020 according to the EuroXliveAndroid team

- Advertisement -

We are in the last days of 2020, an ideal time to look back and think about the good that this complicated year brought us. One more year, in the EuroXliveAndroid team we have met to choose which have been the best applications of the year for us.

In this way, we will tell you the applications we liked the most this yearWhether they were launched this year or earlier, but they became especially important in 2020 for one reason or another. These are the best Android applications of the year for the EuroXliveAndroid team:

GeForce Now and Google Stadia

By Ivan Linares

One of the applications that I have used the most this year on the phone has been GeForce Now, it has become essential. Would you let me play my collection of computer titles directly on the phone and with Internet access: for the quality, and for its benefits, it seems to me the discovery of the year.

The second application that I found essential during 2020 is Google Stadia. Google streaming has notably improved access to games from mobile phones, especially since the platform opened streaming to almost any Android smartphone. I have a small collection of titles on Stadia, including the popular Cyberpunk 2077. And launching them on any of my Android phones is a real pleasure.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW Developer: NVIDIA

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Tools

Stadia Developer: Google LLC

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Entertainment

Microsoft Edge and Rainpaper

By Jose Antonio Carmona

This year that we are about to finish, I have finally discovered two applications that have nothing to do with each other. First of all I have to talk about the new Edge. Microsoft has renewed its browser and what a change of face it has given. Multiplatform, fast, secure … it has made me install it on every mobile that passes through my hands and in hours of use it is there with Chrome and Firefox Focus. The truth is that it is a safe bet and round play by Microsoft, which now can stand up to Google.

On the other hand, an application to personalize the mobile desktop that has already enchanted me. It is Rainpaper, a tool for turn any background into an animated image by adding effects of water, snow, rain … quite realistic and without depleting the battery of the mobile. It is true that it is not free, but for the use that I give it, a fixed app, it has been worth every penny of the 1.99 euros it costs.

Microsoft Edge Developer: Microsoft Corporation

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Internet

Rainpaper Developer: OFTN Inc

Download it at: Google play

Price: 1.99 euros

Category: Personalization

TikTok and Down Dog

By Amparo Babiloni

This year I have discovered quite a few apps, but if I have to stick with one I think I choose Down Dog. I discovered it in quarantine, when they gave away two months of free subscription. When the trial period ended I did not hesitate and paid for the subscription. I do not do yoga every day (although I should), but I think that the design and how the app is raised should be the standard in exercise apps. The videos are very well produced, the sessions are very varied and it gives us the freedom to choose the type of practice depending on the physical objective and the time we have. A ten.

The second app I choose is TikTok. I didn’t discover it this year, but that’s when I’ve used it the most. An app was needed to give the concept of stories a twist and TikTok has succeeded. At first he taught me content that didn’t interest me, but now that I have it more personalized, it’s the best distraction on my mobile.

TikTok Developer: TikTok Pte. Ltd.

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Social

Yoga | Down dog Developer: Yoga Buddhi Co.

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Health & Wellness

Google Maps and Microsoft Office

By Cosmos

Google Maps has been one of the most useful applications of this 2020, especially during the toughest moments of the pandemic and lockdowns. Google quickly adapted its mapping app to show which sites were closed, which ones offered food delivery, take out, or eating there. Also thanks to its affluence statistics it allowed us to avoid rush hours to be able to go shopping at the supermarket at times when there was less capacity.

This year I also want to highlight Microsoft Office, which earlier this year grouped Word, Excel, and PowerPoint into a single application achieving that these office automation tools occupy less space on our device than if we installed them separately.

Maps – Navigation and public transport Developer: Google LLC

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Tours and guides

Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint and more Developer: Microsoft Corporation

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Productivity

COVID Radar and TikTok

By Samuel Fernández

If I have to choose the app that I consider the star of this 2020, I will choose one that is not new but that has shown a more than important explosion during the season, and is none other than TikTok. So much so that in the United States they are already trying to cut it into several pieces with the excuse that it comes from China, whether or not the fears that this raises are true. If your progression continues like this, TikTok will eat up all social networks, including Facebook. For me, the 2020 app.

And another of the apps of the year must be, for something completely opposite, Radar COVID. The app for tracking those infected by coronavirus in Spain It has been a complete disaster arriving late and arriving wrong, with codes to enter in the app that nobody gives you and with multiple problems to continue working after reinstallation, in addition to the problems with certain manufacturers. App of the year in the negative, without a doubt.

TikTok Developer: TikTok Pte. Ltd.

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Social

COVID radar Developer: Ministry of Economic Affairs and Transf. Digital

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Medicine

Smash and miDGT

By Ricardo Aguilar

One of the best apps I have discovered in 2020 is Smash. It is such a basic app that it only has one button. You open it, you hit ‘Smash’ and upload the files you want, without compression and without limits. The app gives you a link that expires in a week so that anyone can download the files. For me it is better than WeTransfer and other alternatives, as it is much faster.

The second is the popular miDGT app, basically because I hate carrying my wallet and I always carry a small card holder. With this app we are getting closer to do not carry the documentation with you, in addition to allowing us to do various procedures from the app itself.

Smash: send files Developer: Smash & Co

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Productivity

my DGT Developer: Official DGT

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Tools

Remini and APKMirror Installer

By Iván Ramírez

For me one of the applications of the year has been APKMirror Installer, a pioneer in allowing us install applications that are not in APK formatThey are Android App Bundles. This format is increasingly widespread, compared to traditional APKs, so if it weren’t for initiatives like APKMirror Installer it would be more difficult to test applications before they hit the stores.

On the other hand, Remini is another of the revelation apps of the year in my opinion. With this app, you can give new life to old or highly pixelated photos, with a very good result in most of the occasions. In addition, taking into account that there are few apps capable of doing something similar, it is appreciated that it is functional without going through the box (with a daily limit of editions).

APKMirror Installer (Official) Developer: APKMirror

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Tools