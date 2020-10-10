The best Android games for football lovers: FIFA, PES, Mini Football and many more

Like it happens on consoles, football games have a lot of pull in mobile app stores. Just put the word “football” in the Google Play search engine, and hundreds of titles will quickly appear that emulate in a worse or better way the passion for the beautiful game.

The best proof of this is that, in recent weeks, the simple and fun ‘Mini Football’ has positioned itself as one of the most downloaded games among Android users. We are going to review those that, in our opinion, are the best football proposals that we can find today on Google Play, starting, of course, with ‘FIFA’ and ‘PES’.

FIFA Soccer

For the first time in FIFA Mobile, you can challenge your friends in 11 vs 11 matches in real time. You also have the possibility to create your Ultimate Team with any player from the Premier League, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, etc., and train them to become superstars.

In addition, it is possible to participate in live events related to the real world tournaments that take place during the season to win special players from the Champions or Europa League. It’s free to download, but includes in-app purchases.

FIFA Soccer Developer: ELECTRONIC ARTS

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

eFootball PES 2020

The latest version of the popular KONAMI simulator includes the new “Dribble on a tile” technique, developed in collaboration with Andrés Iniesta, the ‘Inspire’ system and various improvements in ball control and handling to take advantage of the small differences in the way each player develops on the field.

And as always, you can play locally with a friend who is nearby from you or play an online match with people from all over the world, as well as participate in competitive events for a limited time. The download is free, but includes ads and in-app purchases.

eFootball PES 2020 Developer: KONAMI

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Mini Football

This innovative and simple title offers you a casual experience, but faithful to the authentic football spirit. In ‘Mini Football’, you can sign players and upgrade them to create your own team and customize it to your liking with more than a hundred options.

From there, you will play in different categories to move up the rankings and win prizes. Plus, as you progress, you’ll be playing in bigger and more impressive stadiums. At the moment, there are five courses, but their developers promise that more will arrive soon. The download is free, but includes ads and offers in-app purchases.

Mini Football Developer: Miniclip.com

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Top Eleven 2020 – Soccer Manager

With more than 200 million registered players, this mobile football management title is one of the most popular simulators ever. It allows you control all aspects of a clubFrom building a stadium to choosing the line-up for the matches, creating personalized training sessions, developing tactics, designing football kits …

You can also discover, sign and train the best players to later team up with your friends or face them. And, of course, participate in events and challenges in real time to get rewards. It’s free to download, but it contains ads and offers purchases.

Top Eleven 2020 – Soccer Manager Developer: Nordeus

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Score! Hero

The premise of ‘Score! Hero ‘is very simple: take the most fun of football (the goals and the spectacular plays) to bring us small tests where we will have to score a goal and complete plays more and more complicated.

It has more than 700 levels in which you have to choose and improve a player to break the defenses with precise balls or send shots to the squad. It also offers you events to earn rewards and allows you to connect to Facebook to compete against your friends. The download is free, but includes ads and in-app purchases.

Score! Hero Developer: First Touch Games Ltd.

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Football Manager 2020 Mobile

Here we have another soccer club management game, but in this case, the proposal comes from SEGA. The latest version of this title, which is renewed every year, includes more than 60 leagues from different countries and a large database of players from around the world to scout and assemble a team.

From there, you will have to train them in the field and teach them your tactic on the board, with the proper line-up and a style of play that will lead you to win titles. Of course, forget about the free download, here you will have to go to the checkout and it will not be cheap precisely. In addition, it includes micropayments.

Football Manager 2020 Mobile Developer: SEGA

Download it at: Google play

Price: 9.99 euros

Football Strike – Multiplayer Soccer

This addictive soccer game landed on Android in 2017 with a very simple mechanic: you have to choose between the forward or the goalkeeper to shoot or stop the ball by moving a finger. It includes different game modes, including a multiplayer mode to compete against your friends in elimination free kicks.

They also highlight the one-on-one Free Kick mode, where you take turns as a forward and goalkeeper, the Shooting Race mode, with a time limit, and Career mode, where you will visit different stadiums around the world to face football challenges and unlock medals. It’s free to download, but it contains ads and offers purchases.

Football Strike – Multiplayer Soccer Developer: Miniclip.com

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Head Ball 2

With an original and carefree aesthetic, this title allows you to choose a player from a list of 125 unique characters that you can improve by unlocking new accessories in Career mode. You will also have to create a team to face your rivals in five different leagues and as you progress through the game you will unlock new stadiums and get new fans.

In addition to completing daily missions, you can face players from all over the world in real time and connect to Facebook to challenge your contacts in 90-second matches. And you have 18 potential superpowers to plan your strategy on the field. The download is free, but includes ads and offers in-app purchases.

Head Ball 2 Developer: Masomo Gaming

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

And if we talk about football, they could not be missing in our compilation two mythical characters from the playing fields: Oliver and Benji. It is neither the first nor the only title based on the popular Japanese anime series ‘Captain Tsubasa’, but this Klab proposal has accumulated more than 5 million downloads in its 3 years of life.

Each player has a series of scores to determine their skills, which can range from kicking on goal to passing the ball or dribbling to the opposing player. Also exist different types of party: classification, in real time and against users from all over the world, group matches, forming a group of up to 32 users, friendly matches, with your friends and your rules, and quick matches, with predetermined teams. It’s free, but includes ads and in-app purchases.