The best Android games of 2020 according to the EuroXliveAndroid team

2020 has been an intense year, with a negative side that we all know, but with technology and Android applications continuing to advance at a good pace. Android mobile games They have been proof of this, and this year spectacular proposals have arrived on our phones.

The editors of EuroXliveAndroid have met to determine what they are the best Android games of 2020, so note the names well since we are loaded with options.

Amparo Babiloni: GRAY

My favorite game this year is Gray. Yes, I know it did not come out in 2020, but one is quite slow in joining the fashions. What strikes me the most is that, although it is not an addictive game in itself, it is engaging. The interaction when playing is minimal, what absorbs is the audiovisual show created by Nomada Studio.

Animation, illustrations, music … everything is taken care of down to the last detail and plunges you into a universe that is sometimes pleasant, sometimes threatening. Without a doubt the discovery of the year.

GRAY Developer: ReturnDigital

Download it at: Google play

Price: € 5.49

Category: Adventure

Samuel Fernández: League Of Legends: Wild Rift

This 2020 has been a good year for Android games, although it has been bad in many other ways. We have had several stall arrivals that have been taking the focus away from each other although I think that, this time, the last great arrival has been the most talked about and the one that deserves to stay with the 2020 crown: Wild Rift.

League of Legends has long been making headlines in the esports world for a long time, and it’s fair to acknowledge that its arrival on mobile phones has been as popular as it is successful. It should win the award for the best Android game of this 2020, without a doubt. LoL is very much LoL, and now it’s portable too.

League of Legends: Wild Rift Developer: Riot Games, Inc

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Strategy

Iván Linares: Genshin Impact and Thimbleweed Park.

This has been the year that I used the mobile the most to play. Mostly streaming apps like GeForce Now and Stadia, both of which make up my biggest dose of mobile entertainment. Beyond there, Genshin Impact is my top discovery of 2020: I think it is the best in terms of RPG. And the demonstration that you can make a game of great quality while keeping the pressure on purchases reduced. Without these disappearing, beware, evolution at high levels is cumbersome without them.

Genshin Impact is the biggest hit of the year. Beyond here, I’ve played a lot at Alto’s, Holedown, and Thimbleweed Park. The latter is not a 2020 title, but it deserves to be rescued at any time, especially for those who have played the legendary Maniac Mansion or Monkey Island. Logic mixed with surrealism, a well-kept plot and huge doses of humor: Thimbleweed Park is a true wonder.

Genshin Impact Price: Free

Developer: miHoYo Limited

To download: For Android on Google Play

To download: For iOS in the App Store

Thimbleweed Park Price: € 9.99

Developer: Terribleboy Toybox

To download: For Android on Google Play

Category: Adventure

Jose Antonio Carmona:

One of the games that has surprised me this year and that has made good the adjusted price they have is Traffix. A title available for Android in which we are not going to find dazzling graphics or unbridled action … quite the opposite and that is not necessarily bad. We come across a minimalist title, ideal for short games in those moments when we don’t know what to spend time on.

No more is needed. Simple functional graphics without requiring large specifications to wear on mobiles of all kinds. A game to redirect traffic on different types of roads and cities, unlocking increasingly complex levels (cities) as we move forward. And be careful with accidents, because that is the only thing we have to avoid.

Traffix Developer: Infinity Games IO

Download it at: Google play

Price: 0.99 euros

Category: Simulation

Ivan Ramirez

For me, the game of the year is a game that didn’t come out this year: Among Us. He had been with us for a while, although it was not until this 2020 pandemic that he rose to fame, being an original and fun sabotage game something different from what we are used to on our phones. There are console or PC games that reach mobile phones decaffeinated and there are also games like Among Us that are launched first on mobile phones and then reach the rest of the platforms. Just for being something different from the typical Free To Play that abound in the application stores, it has my vote.

Among us Price: Free

Developer: Innersloth

To download: For Android on Google Play

To download: For iOS in the App Store

Jose Garcia

On my mobile I only have ‘Pokémon GO’, which is my particular addiction, and ‘League of Legends: Wild Rift’, which I am loving. Blessed is the moment when Riot Games launched the ‘LoL’ for mobileReally, because I used to play a lot on my computer and having it now on my mobile is simply fabulous. I have spent more hours on ‘League of Legends’ than I am willing to publicly confess and I’m afraid that with the mobile version it Things will only get worse.

It seems to me that ‘Wild Rift’ is perfectly adapted to mobile screens, that the gameplay is sensational and that is what the MOBA genre needed to take off on mobile. It is a great game in capital letters.

Pokemon go Price: Free

Developer: Niantic

To download:

Category: Adventure

Cosmos

Sky: Children of the Light ‘was one of the most anticipated releases for Android after its huge success on iOS. And it was not for less, we are before a social adventure from the creators of Journey. His game invites us to explore and plan vast kingdoms to save ancestral spirits and treasures. All with a very careful artistic section.

‘The White Door’ was one of this year’s surprises, a haunting point-and-click adventure from the creators of the series Cube Escape and Rusty Lake. This title offers us an interactive story full of puzzles that will test our observation and memory skills to help recover the memories of its protagonist.

Sky: Children of the Light Price: Free

Category: Role playing games

Developer: thatgamecompany inc

To download: For Android on Google Play

The White Door Price: € 2.99

Developer: Second maze

To download: For Android on Google Play

Category: Adventure

Ricardo Aguilar

I’m not a mobile gamer, but Wild Rift seems like a before and after in the mobile game. It is the proof that the most popular games on the market can be played on mobile phones, as long as the adaptation, as in this case, is taken care of. I’ve never played League, but I’m very hooked on Wild Rift.