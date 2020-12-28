The best Android mobiles of 2020 according to the EuroXliveAndroid team

- Advertisement -

The year is about to end and It’s time to do our usual review of the Android world. The EuroXliveAndroid team has already selected the best games and the best applications of 2020 and now it is the turn of mobile devices.

Despite the exceptional nature of this year, the mobile market has continued at a good rate of launches, giving us some very interesting mobiles, especially in the economic segments with big bets for value for money. These are the best mobiles of 2020 for the EuroXliveAndroid team.

Iván Ramírez – OnePlus Nord

2020 has been a bad year for many things, but the truth is that on mobile phones we cannot complain. Many interesting mobiles came out during the year in all ranges, although if I had to choose one, I would stick with the OnePlus Nord. A good, beautiful and not very cheap mobile in the strict sense of the word, but with a more than reasonable price.

After several years in which each new OnePlus was “what was last year, but a little better and a little more expensive”, the Nord was the first to change the trend. The result is an agile mobile, very successful in all areas and well prepared for the future with 5G. Also, the blue color suits her quite well.





Ricardo Aguilar – OnePlus Nord and Sony Xperia 5 II

In my opinion, there are two winners this year in Android territory. The first of them is the OnePlus Nord. Beyond the value for money, I find the most balanced mobile of 2020. Make check Point by point, from the flat AMOLED screen with 90Hz to the best performance I’ve seen in a 765G. Such is the difference with other rivals with this processor, which reminds me more of a flagship in performance than a 400-euro mobile. The camera is that of the OnePlus 8, it is not the best on the market, but even so I like the processing more than in other mobiles that double in price.

The other alternative is one of the great forgotten of this year, the Sony Xperia 5 II. Saving the photographic section, it is one of the Android that I have enjoyed the most in 2020. The performance is superlative, the battery is the best I have tested on a mobile with 120Hz (almost 10 hours of screen with the maximum refresh rate, crazy ), the screen is spectacular and having Android Stock is another point in favor. In my opinion these two phones have managed to distance themselves from the rest on points that are key for me: performance and a clean customization layer.





Samuel Fernández – OnePlus 8T

Observing the panorama of launches of this convulsive 2020, and knowing that I do not have to limit myself to the classic ‘value for money’, I believe that the award for the best Android of this year would have to be given to the OnePlus 8T, the loner of the second brand batch in the year. It seems to me that it is the most balanced.

And when I talk about balanced, I also do it referring to its commercial network, since of course it is infinitely easier to buy this than a Pixel 4a 5G, for example, or the Pixel 5 that Google has decided not to launch in Spain. I think it would be my purchase if I didn’t have to stick to any budget. And OnePlus has a reputation for taking care of its terminals with updates and others, so honey on flakes.





Iván Linares – ASUS ROG Phone 3 and OnePlus Nord

This 2020 it is more difficult than ever to decide on the best Android: very powerful mobiles came out, the mid-range became better than ever and we even have more than capable smartphones for 150 euros. Taking this into account, I will choose two: one for being ‘top of tops’ and another for offering the best at a reasonable price.

Among the best of 2020 I would highlight the ASUS ROG Phone 3. It is not for all audiences as it is aimed at ‘gamers’ (size and weight are decisive), it is not excessively cheap either. Even so, offers the maximum without losing quality in anythingIt even takes more than good photos (it has evolved remarkably in photography). For 899 euros (https://rog.asus.com/es/Phones/ROG-Phone-3-Model/) it is more than complete.

My second recommendation is related to a super balanced mobile: the OnePlus Nord. I ended up buying it and I couldn’t be more pleased: all the brand’s software in a powerful, attractive phone with a large screen and without losing photographic or video capabilities. In the range of 400 euros it is an excellent choice.





Cosmos – POCO X3 NFC Y Pixel 4a

The POCO X3 NFC is the model that has surprised me the most with its excellent quality / price ratio. It is one of the best mid-range mobiles of this 2020 and the most recommended for budgets of about 200 euros. Xiaomi offers us with this model a very balanced mobile that has a screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, good autonomy, four more than correct lenses and which will not lack power to offer a fluid and fast experience.

If you are looking for the purest Android experience with the support of Google there is no doubt that then the best mobile of this year has been the Pixel 4a, especially if you are looking a compact mobile with one of the best cameras on the market. We are facing a mid-range of 389 euros that is guaranteed three years of updates, receiving the new versions from minute zero of its launch, in addition to exclusive Google features.





Amparo Babiloni – POCO X3 NFC and OnePlus Nord

At the risk of repeating myself, I am going to choose the two mobiles that for me are the most recommended in the showcase. First I choose the POCO X3 NFC. The new model of the Xiaomi brand It has been at number 1 of the best sellers on Amazon for months and it looks like it’s going to be there for quite some time. Large screen, Snapdragon 732G, 6 GB of RAM, up to 128 GB of storage or an endless battery are points in favor, but what makes it stand out is its price: nothing more than 209 euros for the base model.

Without a doubt, the POCO X3 NFC is the mobile that I have recommended the most this year for those who start with a tight budget, but if there’s room to spend a little more, my recommendation is the OnePlus Nord. The return of OnePlus to quality-price comes in the form of a premium mid-range of the most balanced that we can find today, by specifications and especially by experience, with OxygenOS at the controls. Which one do you stay with?