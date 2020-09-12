The best Android smartphones between 200 and 300 euros in August 2020

After the Samsung Unpacked of 5 August 2020, which saw the presentation of several high-end devices, we have officially entered that period in which smartphone releases are starting to run low, in view of a return with great fanfare in September / October . Of course, there will still be some events, for example that of Xiaomi on 11 August, but most manufacturers are pulling the handbrake a bit, as happens every year.

Because of this, the last few weeks have seen fewer ads than usual in price range between 200 and 300 euros. However, there is some interesting news, from Samsung Galaxy M31 to Galaxy A31. Let’s go, therefore, to analyze the most interesting devices in this market segment, reminding you that the prices taken into consideration are only those of Amazon Italy and the official websites of the manufacturers.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Arrived in our country only a few months ago, Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite has undergone a significant price drop, going from the initial 369.99 euros up to the current 299 euros of Amazon through resellers (6 / 128GB). In short, the Chinese company’s proposal has become even more interesting than at launch. The smartphone guarantees the best of itself in the excellent photographic sector, in performance, in the complete connectivity department (from NFC to the audio jack), in the constructive solidity that does not disappoint expectations, in fast charging at 30W and in excellent autonomy, guaranteed from 5260 mAh battery.

However, this is not a perfect model. In fact, there is some advertising in some screens, it is not possible to expand the internal memory and the display does not have an increased refresh rate (it stops at 60 Hz). In any case, certainly Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is a particularly interesting device in this price range.

Samsung Galaxy M31

Among the most interesting news compared to last month is Samsung Galaxy M31. In fact, in recent weeks we have had the opportunity to properly test this model, appreciating the granite autonomy, guaranteed by one 6000 mAh battery, the excellent Super AMOLED display, a rarity in this price range, a photographic sector that does not disappoint expectations and a connectivity department that includes triple slot (SIM + MicroSD) and NFC. For more details, we recommend that you consult our Samsung Galaxy M31 review.

Unfortunately it is not possible to use Samsung Pay with this model. In addition, the performance is only average and the design gets lost in the chaos of devices on the market. Despite this, Samsung Galaxy M31 is a very interesting smartphone, especially for those who focus on autonomy and viewing multimedia content. A model to take into consideration, compared to a price of 279 euros on Amazon Italy (6 / 64GB).

Realme 6 (8 / 128GB)

Realme is a very interesting brand, which is surprising a bit all fans of the smartphone world. In this price range, the most interesting model is Realme 6, available in a variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of memory, which is sold for 235 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (8 / 128GB). The peculiar feature of the device is the presence of one 90 Hz refresh rate screen, a feature capable of guaranteeing a fluidity that is difficult to find in this price range. To support there are performances that do not disappoint expectations, the interesting Realme UI, a connectivity sector that includes triple slot (SIM + MicroSD), NFC, USB Type-C and audio jack for headphones, a good photographic department and a recharge fast at 30W.

Too bad only for a design that is not the most successful, a build quality lower than that of other smartphones and an autonomy that is not entirely convincing, also due to the 90 Hz.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

There is little to say about the Redmi Note 9 range, now known even by those who are not fans of this sector. This year the most interesting model is the Pro model, which is sold for 212 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (6 / 64GB). The main strengths of the smartphone are the good display, the photographic sector that will not disappoint the average user and the complete connectivity department of NFC, audio jack, triple slot and USB Type-C port.

Not completely convincing the weight, which is not the most content, some flaws on the software side and the absence of a display with “increased” refresh rate. However, Redmi Note 9 Pro is certainly an interesting model in this price range.

Market Choice: Samsung Galaxy A51

For months now, Samsung Galaxy A51 has dominated in this price range in the ranking of Bestsellers on Amazon Italy. Generally speaking, we are talking about a device that is performing very well on the market. In fact, just think that it is the best-selling Android model in the world in the first quarter of 2020. At launch, the critics had not received it exactly in the best way, but most of the problems were based on the list price of 379 euros. , deemed too high. Now, however, we are on much better levels: 263 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (4 / 128GB).

The smartphone provides the best of itself through the excellent display, good software and the connectivity compartment that includes NFC, audio jack for headphones and triple slot. The not the best performances, the average autonomy and some smudges in the photographic sector do turn up their noses.

Upcoming arrivals and announcements: from Galaxy M21 to Galaxy M31s

As we have already told you at the beginning, in reality the last few weeks have not brought any particular news. However, it is worth mentioning that Samsung recently launched several models, that is Galaxy M21, Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A41. The only one we have had the opportunity to try is Galaxy M21, which follows in the wake of the Galaxy M31 and has a 6000 mAh battery and a Super AMOLED display, lowering the price towards 200 euros. In a short time there will be a way to thoroughly analyze the model on these pages, since the review is coming.