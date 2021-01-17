The best Android smartphones between 200 and 300 euros in January 2021

Arrived in the second half of January 2021, it’s time to take a look at the best Android smartphones between 200 and 300 euros. The last few weeks have seen the arrival on the market of interesting solutions, from TCL 20 5G to Redmi Note 9T, through Samsung Galaxy A12 and other not insignificant news. In short, even this month the models to be analyzed are certainly not lacking. Let’s go, therefore, to see which are the most valid devices in this price range, reminding you that the costs taken into consideration are only those of Amazon Italy and the official sites of the manufacturers.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

The advent of 5G has brought with it several smartphones that support this standard. For those with a budget between 200 and 300 euros, one of the most valid solutions is certainly represented by Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G. The device of the Chinese company has suffered for some time now a substantial price drop, which led it to cost € 284.90 on Amazon Italy through resellers (6 / 128GB). We remind you that at the time of the publication of our review of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, or in July 2020, it cost 399.90 euros. If the product was very interesting already at the time of its launch, today it is even more attractive. Support for 5G is not the only strong point of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G: the smartphone has an excellent screen, autonomy capable of not creating too many problems for the average user, good performance and a sector connectivity that also includes 3.5mm audio jack and NFC.

Too bad only for the non-expandable internal memory, for some advertisements that appear in certain screens, for some flaw on the photo side at night for a screen with “only standard” refresh rate, ie 60 Hz. good quality / price ratio.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

However, Xiaomi has not limited itself to Mi 10 Lite 5G in this price range, since Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite also arrived at the end of 2020. Probably at the present time it is the most valid solution among those proposed by the Chinese company, given that in these days the smartphone can be taken home by spending 277.59 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (6 / 128GB). In fact, remember that, net of the names that could create a bit of “confusion”, Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite is a more recent solution than Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and still has support for 5G. Among other things, the connectivity sector is also complete with 3.5 mm audio jack and NFC. For the rest, the device features a good display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, performance able to convince the average user, a good sound sector and a 33W charge. Autonomy is average.

What makes a certain type of user turn up their noses is above all the weight of 214.5 grams and the thickness of 9 mm (the protrusion of the cameras is not the smallest), higher than the 192 grams and 7 , 98 mm of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G. In short, despite the similar names, Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G are different smartphones, which we invite you to take into consideration and investigate properly if you are interested in purchasing.

Samsung Galaxy M31

If you are not yet interested in 5G, also due to its coverage not exactly widespread on the national territory, take a look at Samsung Galaxy M31, which “only” supports 4G but has several arrows in its bow. The South Korean company has mainly focused on a Super AMOLED display and a 6000 mAh battery, which in practical terms translate into good visual quality and excellent autonomy. There is also a photographic department that will satisfy not too demanding users and a connectivity compartment that also includes triple slot (SIM + MicroSD) and NFC. For all the details of the case on the smartphone, you can take a look at our Samsung Galaxy M31 review.

However, take into consideration the impossibility of using Samsung Pay and the fact that the performance is only average. Furthermore, from our point of view, design is a bit lost in the chaos of the current market. In any case, if you want to buy Samsung Galaxy M31, the price is 279 euros on Amazon Italy (6 / 64GB).

Market Choice: POCO X3 NFC 128GB

According to the ranking of smartphones Bestsellers on Amazon.it, these days the most popular smartphone among the Italians in this price range is POCO X3 NFC, in its variant with 128GB of internal memory. The price is € 239.90. In any case, we report that the same model is on offer at 229.90 euros on the official Xiaomi website. It is no coincidence that there are several users who are deciding to rely on this smartphone, since it is a very good model. Among its strengths, we find a good display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a photographic sector that does not disappoint the average user, an original design, a fast charge at 33W, excellent autonomy and a complete 4G connectivity sector. , NFC and audio jack for headphones. For more details on the smartphone, you can refer to our POCO X3 NFC review. During our test, the weight not of the most contained and the protrusion of the cameras not of the most contained, as well as some sporadic lag made us turn up our noses.

The best Android smartphones coming or announced: from TCL 20 5G to Redmi Note 9T

The smartphone market practically never stops, in fact even in recent weeks some news has arrived relating to devices between 200 and 300 euros. In particular, TCL 20 5G and Redmi Note 9T have arrived in Italy. We have already been trying the first for some time and we will soon tell you about it in detail on these pages. The price is 299.90 euros. Redmi Note 9T, on the other hand, was announced a few days ago and has a starting price of 269.90 euros. There was also the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A12, which costs 219 euros. Alongside it, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G was also announced, which will arrive in Europe in February 2021 at a starting price of 279 euros. For the rest, Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G was also unveiled in India. You might also be interested in taking a look at Nokia 5.4 too.