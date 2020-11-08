November 2020 is turning out to be a particularly intricate month for several reasons beyond the world of Android smartphones. Leaving aside the big international issues, the eyes of technology enthusiasts are inevitably turned to next-gen consoles and new video cards, as well as obviously the arrival on the market of a certain iPhone 12 (which after the October event, enthusiasts are touching with hand these days). In short, the “distraction” is great and we are certainly entering that time of year when most of the announcements have already arrived and we tend to focus more on promotions in view of Black Friday and Christmas than on further news. Despite this, we know how difficult the mobile device market is to predict and in fact in recent weeks some interesting announcements have arrived. Let’s think, for example, of a device like Motorola Moto G9 Power, which can be interesting for a certain type of user. In short, once again the material to be analyzed is not lacking. Let’s go, therefore, to see what are, in our view, the best Android smartphones between 200 and 300 euros in November 2020. We remind you that the prices taken into consideration are those of Amazon Italy and the official websites of the producers.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

Now very well known by those who want enter the 5G era without spending too much, Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G has long since dropped below 300 euros, despite the fact that at the time of the publication of our review of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, or in July 2020, it cost 369.90 euros. In this period, however, it is possible to buy the device at a price of 250 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (6 / 64GB). The smartphone was already very attractive at its initial price, but now it is even more so. In case you are wondering, the presence of 5G support is not the only strong point of Xiaomi’s proposal, since there is no lack of autonomy capable of satisfying the average user, an excellent screen, good performance and a connectivity department that, in addition to 5G, includes NFC, 3.5 mm audio jack and USB Type-C port.

The contexts in which the device has not completely convinced us are the photos at night, as well as the inability to expand the internal memory. There are also some advertisements in some very specific screens and the display remains with “only” standard refresh rate (ie 60 Hz). In short, it is not a perfect device, but the quality / price ratio is not lacking.

POCO X3 NFC

Another smartphone that has made a lot of talk in the last period is POCO X3 NFC. We know: some of you will be wondering how many products related to Xiaomi there are in this range, but the reality is that these are devices with a unique identity that can satisfy various types of users. POCO X3 NFC is that device that winks at those who want excellent performance and a good display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Not surprisingly, we have defined it on these pages as a smartphone capable of “changing the concept of an economic device”. In addition to the aforementioned strengths, POCO X3 NFC also features a photographic compartment capable of satisfying the average user, a design that stands out from other products, a 33W fast charge, excellent autonomy and a connectivity department that includes NFC , audio jack for headphones and USB Type-C. You can find more details in our POCO X3 NFC review. Too bad only for the lack of 5G support, for a weight that is not exactly the most contained, for a protrusion of the cameras a little too high for our tastes and for some lag that peeps here and there. For the rest, at a price of 229.90 euros on Amazon Italy (6 / 64GB), it can be difficult to find better.

Samsung Galaxy M31

The first “non-Xiaomi” device that we mention in this ranking belongs to another particularly well-known brand, namely Samsung. Galaxy M31 is a smartphone that embodies an interesting vision by implementing a Super AMOLED display and a 6000 mAh battery, which guarantee good quality in terms of viewing multimedia content and excellent autonomy. Alongside these strengths we also find a photographic sector that does not disappoint expectations and a connectivity department complete with triple slot (SIM + MicroSD) and NFC. If you want to learn more about the South Korean company’s proposal, you can do so by consulting our Samsung Galaxy M31 review.

Coming to the weak points, we find the impossibility of using Samsung Pay and only average performance, as well as a design that places this model in the middle of the myriad of products that make up the current market. In any case, Samsung Galaxy M31 is certainly an interesting smartphone for the price range in which it is placed, since it can be taken home at a price of 279 euros on Amazon Italy (6 / 64GB).

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

After the “Samsung parenthesis”, let’s go back to Xiaomi to analyze another very interesting device that is placed in a price between 200 and 300 euros. We refer to Mi Note 10 Lite, a smartphone that has undergone a significant price drop, going from the initial € 369.99 to the current € 289.90 on Amazon through resellers (6 / 64GB). The device convinces mainly for good performance, an excellent photographic department, a connectivity sector that will make a certain type of user happy (there is no lack of NFC and 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones), a good build solidity, a fast charge at 30W and autonomy that does not disappoint expectations, thanks to the presence of a 5260 mAh battery.

The main flaws are instead to be found in the presence of some ads scattered here and there, as well as in the impossibility of expanding the internal memory and in the display with a refresh rate only “standard”, ie equal to 60 Hz. In any case, Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is certainly an interesting device in this price range.

Market choice: Redmi Note 9S

As usual, after providing you with our advice, it’s time to take a look at the ranking of Bestseller smartphones on Amazon.it (remember that the positions are updated every hour). This month the most purchased device by Italians in this price range turns out to be Redmi Note 9S, in its 6 / 128GB version. The price is set at 208 euros through resellers and the device is, therefore, particularly attractive. We remind you that this model does not have NFC, but those who believe they can do without this element will find a device with good performance and excellent autonomy. There is also a fast charge at 30W. Too bad for a photographic department that is not the most convincing and for a display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. In any case, many users are getting along well with this model and therefore you might be interested in taking a look at it.

The best Android smartphones coming or announced: from Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite to Motorola Moto G9 Power

Among the most interesting smartphones recently arrived in this price range, Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and the 8 / 128GB variant of Realme 7 must be mentioned, respectively, sold at a recommended price of € 299.90 (6 / 64GB) and 259.99 EUR.

Also not to be underestimated Motorola Moto G9 Plus, announced in September 2020, which has a rather large screen and is sold at a recommended price of 299 euros. We are trying it right now and we will soon tell you about it in detail on these pages.

Other models that it would be interesting to investigate are Huawei P Smart 2021 (without Google services), which we tried a short while ago and costs 229 euros, vivo Y70, belonging to the first line-up of the company for Italy and sold for 269 euros, is Motorola Moto G9 Power, which has a 6000 mAh battery and will arrive in Italy shortly at a price of 249.99 euros. You can learn more through the official Motorola portal. Turning to a smartphone not yet officially announced for our country, but whose arrival is very likely (there is an event set for November 10, 2020), you may be interested in taking a look at the news related to Honor 10X Lite, which could fall within this price range. For the rest, there are rumors about some possible news at Xiaomi, but for the moment it is only indiscretions.