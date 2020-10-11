The best Android smartphones between 200 and 300 euros in October 2020

We are getting closer and closer to Halloween, even if, let’s face it, some of us are already thinking about Christmas this year. The smartphone market is more active than ever, just consider the big announcements coming in the higher ranges (who said iPhone 12? OnePlus 8T?) And the upcoming Prime Day 2020. Even the market segment that goes from 200 to 300 euros is particularly “fiery”, thanks to interesting price drops, such as that of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, andannouncement of smartphones such as Realme 7 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and Huawei P Smart 2021, as well as the consolidation of a major device such as POCO X3 NFC. In short, we are in a particularly intriguing moment with regard to the world of mobile devices. Let’s go, therefore, to analyze the best smartphones available in this range, reminding you that the prices taken into consideration are only those of Amazon Italy and the official sites of the manufacturers.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

At the time of the publication of our review of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, or in July 2020, the device cost € 369.90. Now, however, the smartphone can be purchased for 265 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (6 / 64GB). In conclusion, the price drop was important over the last few months and Mi 10 Lite 5G has become even more interesting than at launch, as well as one of the best devices with 5G support available on the market. In any case, the smartphone does not convince only for this reason, since it also has an autonomy that does not disappoint expectations, good performance, an excellent display and a connectivity department that includes NFC, 5G, 3.5 mm audio jack. and USB Type-C port.

Too bad only for photos in low light contexts not exactly at the top, for the inability to expand the memory, for the presence of some advertisements and for a screen with “only” standard refresh rate (ie 60 Hz). In short, Mi 10 Lite 5G is not a perfect device, but certainly the quality / price ratio is everything.

POCO X3 NFC

POCO X3 NFC is a smartphone that is also selling well in our country and that has convinced everyone. We have defined it as a telephone able to “change the concept of an economic device” and we think this is one of the best compliments you can give a smartphone. Starting from the flaws, the 5G support is lacking, the weight is not the most contained, the protrusion of the cameras is a bit too high for our tastes and some lag peeps out here and there.

For the rest, it is practically impossible to find a real flaw, as you can read in our POCO X3 NFC review. At a price of 229.90 euros on Amazon Italy (6 / 64GB), you can take home a smartphone with a good 120Hz display, above-average performance, a photographic sector that can satisfy many users, an excellent autonomy, a design able to stand out from the “mass”, a fast charge at 33W and a connectivity compartment complete with NFC, audio jack for headphones and USB Type-C. In short, you understand that POCO X3 NFC is a particularly interesting device.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Yes, we know: some of you will be wondering how many smartphone models Xiaomi is launching. The answer is “many”, but as long as the company tries to cover all market niches with products that often turn out to be of quality, the problem does not arise. In this price range, in addition to the aforementioned Mi 10 Lite 5G, there is also Mi Note 10 Lite, which among other things has gone from the initial 369.99 euros to the current 276 euros of Amazon through resellers (6 / 64GB) . The device gives its best through good performance, an excellent photographic sector, a connectivity department suitable for many (there are also NFC and 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones), a good build solidity, a recharge fast at 30W and autonomy that does not disappoint expectations, supported by the presence of one 5260mAh battery.

As with any self-respecting smartphone, however, there are some flaws. In fact, there is no lack of advertising scattered here and there, you can not expand the internal memory and the display has a refresh rate only “standard”, or 60 Hz. Despite these flaws, Mi Note 10 Lite certainly deserves a place in this ranking.

Samsung Galaxy M31

The public that points to this price range is varied, ranging from the user who does not want to spend too much, however, up to the less experienced in the field of technology who want a reliable device, perhaps made by a brand with a massive presence in Italy. . In this case, with the Galaxy M31 you are on the safe side, since the manufacturer is Samsung and the greatest strengths are Super AMOLED screen and autonomy (6000 mAh battery). There is also a photographic sector that does not disappoint expectations and a connectivity sector complete with triple slot (SIM + MicroSD) and NFC. For more details on the smartphone, we recommend that you consult our Samsung Galaxy M31 review.

Unfortunately there are some flaws, from the inability to use Samsung Pay to the performance only in the average, passing through a design that goes a bit to “get lost” in the chaos corresponding to the current market. Despite these flaws, Samsung Galaxy M31 is a smartphone that winks especially at lovers of multimedia content. The device can be purchased for 279 euros on Amazon Italy (6 / 64GB).

Market Choice: Samsung Galaxy A51

We said earlier that in Italy the Samsung brand is particularly appreciated. As if it were necessary, a confirmation of this thesis comes from the ranking of Bestseller smartphones on Amazon.it. Indeed, the smartphone in first position, as well as obviously the best-selling one in this price range, is Samsung Galaxy A51, a device that can be purchased for 242 euros through resellers on Amazon Italy (4 / 128GB). Put simply, after a month of domination by POCO X3 NFC, Samsung’s smartphone has returned to lord it. On the other hand, we are talking about the best-selling Android model in the world in the first quarter of 2020, so there were not many doubts.

Galaxy A51 finds its main strengths in the excellent display, in the good software department and in the connectivity sector complete with NFC, 3.5mm audio jack for headphones and triple slot. The main flaws are instead to be found in the performance that is not exactly the best, in the autonomy only in the average and in some lack in terms of photographic sector.

Upcoming arrivals and announcements: from Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite to Realme 7 Pro

As expected, the last few weeks have seen the announcement of several smartphones. Last month we referred to devices such as HTC Desire 20 Pro, TCL 10 SE and Motorola Moto G9 Play, so we will avoid delving into them here. However, there have been other major announcements recently. For example, Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite is sold for 299.90 euros in the 6 / 64GB variant. You can find more details in the announcement. There was also the reveal of Realme 7 Pro, which we are trying these days and which it will cost 289.90 euros (8 / 128GB) on 13 and 14 October (then it will go to 319.90 euros). There was also the announcement of Huawei P Smart 2021, which is an HMS (Huawei Mobile Services) device and costs € 229.90. For the rest, we mention three other smartphones recently announced that you may want to explore: LG K52, LG K42 and Motorola Moto G9 Plus. In short, the possibility of choice is certainly not lacking.