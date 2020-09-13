The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in August 2020

OnePlus North

OnePlus Nord is definitely the protagonist of these weeks. It is a smartphone that has convinced virtually anyone who has tried it. Of course, there are delays related to the shipment of products to those who have pre-ordered on Amazon, but here we analyze the goodness of the device and that is out of the question, as you can read in our OnePlus Nord review. In any case, the greatest strengths of the product are the excellent display with 90 Hz refresh rate, the good photographic sector, the fast charge at 30W, the excellent performance, the photographic sector that does not disappoint expectations and the connectivity department complete with 5G and NFC.

However, the audio jack for headphones is missing, as are IP certification, wireless charging and the inability to expand the memory. The plastic frame can also turn up one’s nose, but you understand well that the strengths are certainly more interesting than those of weakness. If you are interested, you can buy OnePlus Nord for 399 euros on the official website (8 / 128GB). We tried the 12 / 256GB variant, which instead has a cost of 499 euros.

Realme X50 5G

Still remaining in the context of the “war to democratize 5G”, another important model is Realme X50 5G. The latter relies heavily on the IPS display at 120 Hz and the consequent fluidity. To learn more about the subject, we advise you to consult our review of Realme X50 5G.

In any case, the other strengths of the device are found in the good performance, in the complete software compartment and in the fast charging at 30W. Instead, the lack of the audio jack for headphones, the inability to expand the internal memory and the photographic sector only in the average make a little turn up their noses.

However, also seen the connectivity compartment complete with 5G and NFC, Realme X50 is an interesting product, also by virtue of its price of 369.99 euros on Amazon Italy (6 / 128GB).

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

This month the devices that are included in the “battle for 5G” are three, since there is also Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G. On the other hand, many manufacturers are bringing the new connectivity standard in this price range and it is therefore normal that we are talking mainly about 5G devices. By the way, Mi 10 Lite 5G is the one that currently costs the least, since recently suffered a major drop in price and it came to cost 305 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (6 / 64GB). The price at which it was sold when we tested it was 369 euros and already so it was a very interesting smartphone, as you can read in our review of Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G.

The smartphone gives its best in autonomy that does not disappoint expectations, in good performance, in the excellent screen and in the connectivity department complete with NFC, 5G, 3.5 mm audio jack and USB Type-C port.

Too bad for the night photos, which are not exactly at the top, for the impossibility of expanding the memory, for the design that is not the most convincing, for the presence of some sporadic advertising and above all for a only standard refresh rate, or 60 Hz. any case, Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G is a particularly valid smartphone, which can appeal to many due to the excellent quality / price ratio.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Let’s go out for a moment from the world of 5G, which still has limited coverage in Italy and therefore may not be of interest to everyone, to analyze a model that we could define as atypical. Indeed, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite carries in this price range the nib, a distinctive element which for a certain type of users is not insignificant. Other strengths of the model are the good screen, the usual Samsung software experience, the connectivity department complete with NFC, USB Type-C and audio jack for headphones, the excellent build solidity and the photographic sector that does not disappoint expectations. For all the details of the case, we refer you to our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review.

The only flaws are the weight not the most contained, the performances that are not exactly at the top and above all the autonomy that sometimes struggles to arrive in the evening. Despite this, if you appreciate the experience of the Galaxy Note range you could give us a little thought at 401 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (6 / 128GB).

Market choice: Xiaomi Mi Note 10

According to Amazon’s Bestseller smartphone ranking, this month the best-selling device in this range is Xiaomi Mi Note 10. Arrived in Italy at the end of 2019, it is a smartphone that focuses heavily on the photographic sector, given the presence of a 108MP main sensor. However, the latter is not the only strong point, given that we find excellent autonomy, a good screen and a connectivity compartment that includes NFC, audio jack and USB Type-C.

Too bad only for performance not exactly at the top of the price range and for some flaw on the software side. For the rest, the smartphone has suffered an excellent price drop. Originally launched at 599 euros, now Mi Note 10 costs 374 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (6 / 128GB). In short, the new price is certainly very interesting.

Upcoming arrivals and announcements: from Google Pixel 4a to POCO F2 Pro

There is certainly one of the most interesting announcements of the last period Google Pixel 4a, a smartphone that has been rumored for some time. We have not yet had the opportunity to try it properly and therefore we cannot unbalance ourselves for the moment, but in general it seems a device that follows a certain trail of “continuity”. For more details, we refer you to the Google Pixel 4a announcement, reminding you that the price is 389 euros and that the availability will start from October. For the rest, we would like to mention other devices announced or arrived in the last period: TCL 10 5G, Huawei P40 Lite 5G, Motorola Moto G 5G Plus (we are trying it, the review will not be long in coming), Samsung Galaxy A51 5G, Motorola Moto G Pro and POCO F2 Pro. The latter can be found on Amazon for 412 euros through resellers (6 / 128GB).