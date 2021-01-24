The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in January 2021

Having almost reached the end of this first month of 2021, the time has come to take stock best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros. The last few weeks have seen the arrival of several innovations, from Motorola Moto G 5G to ZTE Axon 20 5G, as well as the price drop of some interesting devices, for example Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Realme X50 Pro 5G. In short, even this month there are many models that are worth analyzing. Before proceeding with the ranking, we remind you that the prices taken into consideration are only those of Amazon Italy and the official sites of the producers.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, the flagship smartphone of the well-known Chinese brand, has recently suffered a significant price drop. In fact, these days it is 489 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (8 / 128GB). At this cost it is difficult to resist a high-end device that has proved to be solid in practically all its components. As you can read in our Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro review, the main strengths of the product are to be found in the complete software department supported by MIUI 12, in the IPS display with 144 Hz refresh rate, in the autonomy able to convince most of the users and in the good photographic sector. Among other things, it is a complete smartphone also on the connectivity side, given that there is no lack of 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and Bluetooth 5.1. The processor is the lending Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

Too bad only for the impossibility of expanding the memory and for a weight and dimensions not really of the most contained. Also noteworthy is the lack of the audio jack and some burrs at the level of wide-angle photos. In any case, also by virtue of the recent price drop, Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is certainly one of the best solutions in this range.

Realme X3 SuperZoom

If you are among the users who are not interested in 5G for the moment and are looking for a 4G smartphone with good performance, Realme X3 SuperZoom could be for you. Sold for 350.75 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (12 / 256GB, there are 14 euros shipping), the smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, a screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a photographic department that does not disappoint expectations. The main flaws are to be found in the IPS panel (and not AMOLED), in the autonomy not exactly at the top, in the lack of the audio jack for the headphones and in some smudges in terms of build quality. For the rest, Realme X3 SuperZoom can certainly represent a good buy for a certain type of user.

OnePlus North

One of the smartphones that has been most talked about in this price range is OnePlus Nord. The device of the Chinese brand has in fact managed to catalyze the attention of critics and the public, essentially putting both factions in agreement. It is no coincidence that we awarded the device the prize of best 5G smartphone of 2020. As you can read in our OnePlus Nord review, the device convinces above all for a complete connectivity department, for a photographic sector that does not disappoint expectations, for the excellent display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, for good performance and for charging. at 30W. The lack of IP certification, audio jack for headphones and wireless charging, as well as the inability to expand the memory, did not completely convince us. Someone also made the presence of a plastic frame turn up their noses. OnePlus Nord still deserves a place among the best smartphones in this price range. The device can be purchased for 432.39 euros on Amazon Italy (12 / 256GB).

Market Choice: Realme X50 Pro 5G

According to the ranking of Bestseller smartphones of Amazon Italy, the best-selling model in this price range in this period is Realme X50 Pro 5G. On the other hand, the offer that he proposes at 399 euros on Amazon Italy (8 / 128GB) is not bad at all. If you want to learn more about the smartphone you can refer to our review of Realme X50 Pro 5G, but as always we will try to give you a “summary” here. The aspects that convinced us the most are the good performance, the screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, the connectivity department complete with 5G and Wi-Fi 6, the good autonomy and charging at 65W. Too bad for the possibility of using a single SIM, for the size and weight a bit too high for our tastes, for the impossibility of expanding the memory, for the absence of the headphone jack and for some small side bugs software. Definitely an interesting device, especially at the price at which it is currently sold.

The best Android smartphones announced or coming soon: from ZTE Axon 20 5G to Motorola Moto G 5G

Among the most interesting innovations in this price range we find the arrival in Italy of ZTE Axon 20 5G, which is sold for 449 euros. This is the first smartphone with camera under the display. We’ll be able to put the device to the test soon, so stay tuned to these pages. The recent announcement of Motorola Moto G 5G, sold for 329.99 euros, should not be underestimated either. Another smartphone that you may want to explore in this range is Google Pixel 4a, a device sold for 389 euros that we are testing right now and we will soon tell you in detail. There are also multiple models that we would like to mention, from LG V50 ThinQ to OPPO Find X2 Neo, passing through Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Black Shark 3. These are smartphones that are in this price range and that could interest a certain type of user.

In regards to the future, there have been rumors for some time of the possible arrival of news from Samsung, for example in relation to Galaxy A72 5G. The announcements of Honor V40 5G and OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G should then be mentioned, which, however, have yet to be made official for Italy. Finally, the latest rumors describe the possible existence of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite smartphone, which could be placed in this range.