The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in November 2020

We have reached mid-November 2020: time flies and we can now say that we have reached the final part of this particularly atypical year. You can already smell the final rankings that will decide the best smartphones of 2020, but for the moment it is good to analyze what happened recently in the range between 300 and 500 euros. Although, as expected, the last few weeks have not brought particular new releases except the arrival of OnePlus Nord N10 5G, not exactly received in the best way by critics, the news has not been lacking, however, between the coronation of OnePlus Nord and the announcement of the reveal date of Realme 7 5G. In short, also this month we are preparing to deal with the most valid devices, reminding you that the prices taken into consideration are those of Amazon Italy and the official sites of the manufacturers.

POCO F2 Pro

If you are looking for excellent performance, POCO F2 is a very interesting device in this price range. Two words are probably enough to make you understand better what we mean: Snapdragon 865. Yes, the smartphone has the same processor mounted by many top of the range of 2020, but the price in this case is equal to 389 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (6 / 128GB). The brute force is not, however, the only strong point of the device, since there is also a complete connectivity compartment (there is no lack of 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1 and 3.5mm audio jack) and a 30W. Too bad only for the presence of a display with only a standard refresh rate, that is 60 Hz, for an audio sector that has some imperfections, for the impossibility of expanding the internal memory and for a weight not exactly of the most content. The photographic sector is average. In any case, the POCO F2 Pro has an excellent quality / price ratio.

Realme X50 5G

Those who want to focus on a smarpthone with an increased refresh rate will certainly appreciate the 120 Hz panel of Realme X50 5G. It is an excellent IPS, able to give good satisfactions. Alongside this important peculiar feature there are also good performance, as well as fast charging at 30W and a complete connectivity compartment, which also includes 5G and NFC. This is a solid device that lovers of fluidity may want to give it a try. To learn more, we advise you to consult our review of Realme X50 5G.

If you are wondering what are the weaknesses of the smartphone, you should know that the latter are to be found in the lack of the 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones, in the inability to expand the internal memory and in a photographic department in line with the price range (which, however, does not excel). In any case, the price is not bad: 314.99 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (6 / 128GB).

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

If you are among those who are mainly looking for an excellent photographic sector in a smartphone, Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is yours 108MP main sensor could do for you. Its main strength is this, but in reality the device is interesting for other reasons as well. In fact, Mi Note 10 has excellent autonomy, as well as a screen that does not disappoint expectations and a connectivity sector complete with NFC, audio jack, 4G LTE and USB Type-C.

The most criticized aspects of Xiaomi’s proposal are the performance that is not exactly at the top, but which remains good for many users, and some burrs on the software side. For the rest, the device arrived in Italy at the end of 2019 at an introductory price of 599 euros, however today it is sold for 449 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (14.90 euros of shipping, 6 / 128GB must be added). By searching online you can probably find it at cheaper prices too.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Users targeting this price range have very varied interests. For example, there are those who for now have no interest in aiming for a 5G smartphone, also given the coverage that is not exactly widespread on the Italian territory. This type of user is therefore looking for a faithful companion for their day and could find it in Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, a device that brings the distinctive feature of the Note range, namely the nib, in this price range. For someone this may already be enough, but the smartphone also has a good display, a software sector worthy of Samsung, an excellent constructive solidity, a photographic department capable of convincing the average user and a connectivity compartment complete with NFC, USB Type -C and 3.5mm audio jack for headphones. You can learn more about the smartphone in our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review.

For the rest, the weak points of the device are the performance not exactly the best, the weight not exactly the most contained and the autonomy that struggles to bring in the evening when you put the device under “stress”. In any case, compared to a price of 399 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (6 / 128GB), it is certainly a valid solution.

Market Choice: OnePlus Nord

Despite the recent arrival of Nord N10 5G, which however did not convince critics very much, OnePlus Nord remains one of the most interesting devices of this 2020. The umpteenth confirmation comes from the ranking of Bestseller smartphones of Amazon Italy, which in this November 2020 crowns in this price range. Net of some units with some display problems, an aspect that can happen with any model, OnePlus Nord is a solid device in practically every respect, starting with support for 5G. The greatest strengths of the smartphone are to be found in the good display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, in fast charging at 30W, in the photographic sector that does not disappoint expectations, in good performance, in the connectivity sector complete with NFC and in the good department photographic. You can learn more about the device in our OnePlus Nord review. For the rest, some might turn up their noses a bit at the absence of an audio jack for headphones, IP certification and wireless charging. Also, keep in mind the inability to expand the memory and the presence of a plastic frame. In any case, the price of 399 euros on the official website (8 / 128GB) is great. There is also a 12 / 256GB variant, or the one we tried, which is sold for 499 euros.

The best Android smartphones announced or coming soon: from OnePlus Nord N10 5G to Realme 7 5G

Net of the smartphones that we already treated last month, among which we mention Xiaomi Mi 10T, Realme 7 Pro (of which we have published the review), OPPO Reno4 Z, Samsung Galaxy M51, TCL 10 Plus and TCL 10 5G (here the review ), the news of the last few weeks in this price range have not actually been many. However, thearrival of OnePlus Nord N10 5G, device sold for 349 euros on the official portal (6 / 128GB). The review of this smartphone is coming, but it has not convinced us completely and therefore we have not included it in the positions of the ranking. For the rest, we report the arrival of Samsung Galaxy A42 5G (price of 369.90 euros), as well as the announcement of the reveal of Realme 7 5G (to be held on November 19, 2020, one of the models that could fall into this range of price).