The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in October 2020

Ladies and gentlemen, we are already in mid-October 2020. This means that it is time to take stock of the most valid Android devices in the price range from 300 to 500 euros. The last few weeks have seen smartphone ads of the likes of Xiaomi Mi 10T, OPPO Reno4 Z and Realme 7 Pro. There are also the usual variations in terms of price. In short, once again the products to be analyzed are certainly not lacking. Let’s go, therefore, to take stock of the situation regarding the Android market, reminding you that the prices in consideration are those of Amazon Italy and the official sites of the manufacturers.

OnePlus North

OnePlus Nord is one of the devices that has convinced the critics the most in 2020. Essentially everyone agrees: Nord is the smartphone that enthusiasts expected after the “flagship” project of the OnePlus 8 series. It is a solid device, which is at the same time among the forerunners when it comes to “democratizing” 5G, as we have detailed in our review of OnePlus Nord. The device gives its best in convincing display with 90 Hz refresh rate, in the photographic sector that does not disappoint expectations, in the always welcome fast charge at 30W, in the performances that will not disappoint almost anyone, in the connectivity sector that in addition to 5G also includes NFC and in the good photographic department. It must be said that there are no audio jacks for headphones, IP certification and wireless charging. Furthermore, the internal memory is not expandable and the frame is made of plastic, an aspect that could make many users turn up their noses. However, you understand that strengths have a rather important weight than smudges. OnePlus Nord can be purchased for 399 euros on the official website (8 / 128GB). We have instead tested the 12 / 256GB variant, which is sold for 499 euros.

Realme X50 5G

Realme is one of the companies that has been making some very interesting steps forward in recent years. Fans of the smartphone world are already looking at its products with particular attention, but there is still some way to go to reach the general public. Realme is well aware of this and has repeatedly reiterated that it has important ambitions. If all the company’s products are like Realme X50 5G, the chances could be very good. We are faced with a smartphone that has a very good 120 Hz IPS display, good performance, fast charging at 30W and a complete connectivity compartment, which includes 5G and NFC. A valid smartphone that is interesting, as you can read in our Realme X50 5G review.

Too bad only for the lack of the 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones, for the inability to expand the internal memory and for the cameras only in the average. Realme X50 5G can be taken home for 329.99 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (6 / 128GB).

POCO F2 Pro

If you are among those who particularly look at the brute strength of a smartphone, POCO F2 Pro is probably the device for you. With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, the device is able to easily outperform many other smartphones in this price range in terms of performance. However, its strengths do not end there, as we find a complete connectivity department of 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1 and 3.5mm audio jack, as well as a 30W charging. In any case, like any self-respecting smartphone, even POCO F2 Pro has its flaws: the screen has a refresh rate of only 60 Hz, the audio sector is not perfect, the memory is not expandable and the weight is not the same. more content. Added to this is a photographic sector that will convince the average user but that will make those who have a little more sensitivity at a photographic level turn up their noses. POCO F2 Pro certainly deserves to be in this ranking, given its quality / price ratio. In case you are wondering, you can find it for 370 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (6 / 128GB).

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

We know: among you there will certainly also be that type of user who does not yet want to make the switch to 5G, given the limited coverage in Italy, or who wants to aim for a brand with a certain type of presence in our country. In this context, we can only direct you to Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, a smartphone that among other things carries the peculiar feature of nib in this price range. In any case, this is not the only strong point of the smartphone. We find a good screen, a software department that does not disappoint expectations and a connectivity compartment that includes NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones. Not to be underestimated also the excellent constructive solidity and the photographic sector able to convince the average user. If you want to learn more about this model, you can take a look at our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review.

The main flaws of the device reside in the performance, in the weight not of the most content and in the autonomy that it struggles to bring in the evening with a certain type of use. For the rest, if you are that type of user we mentioned earlier, you can certainly take a look at this smartphone sold for 420 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (6 / 128GB).

Market choice: Samsung Galaxy A71

Arrived in our country in the first half of 2020, Samsung Galaxy A71 does not seem to want to leave the top positions of Amazon’s Bestseller smartphone ranking. A result that is not surprising, considering the strength of the brand and the fact that it is still a valid device. The smartphone gives its best in a photographic sector able to convince the average user, in the good autonomy and in the connectivity department that includes NFC, 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones and triple Dual SIM + microSD slot (you get “only” to 4G). Too bad for performance that is not exactly the best and for some flaws related to the speed of the release sensors. Despite this, also considering the fact that the launch price was 479.90 euros, this is certainly a good solution, which is convincing many Italians. Samsung Galaxy A71 can be purchased for 318 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (6 / 128GB).

Upcoming arrivals and announcements: from Xiaomi Mi 10T to Realme 7 Pro

The Android market is experiencing a period full of releases and this price range is no exception. We have already covered last month the arrival of devices such as Google Pixel 4a / 4a 5G, TCL 10 Plus, TCL 10 5G (which, by the way, we have recently reviewed), Motorola Moto G 5G Plus, Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s and FairPhone 3 Plus, so this month we just mention them here. As regards, however, the main news of the last few weeks, we find three models: OPPO Reno4 Z, Xiaomi Mi 10T and Realme 7 Pro. These models are sold for 399 euros (8 / 256GB), 499.90 euros (6 / 128GB) and 319.90 euros (8 / 128GB) respectively.

As for the first two, on these pages we have tested the “big brothers”, while the review of Realme 7 Pro is coming over the next few weeks, so stay tuned (you can see a 3D view of the smartphone above). Moving on to future arrivals in this price range, Samsung Galaxy A42 5G has been announced, which is expected to arrive starting in November 2020 at a price of 369 euros.