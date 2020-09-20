The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in September 2020

We are in September 2020 and many schools are now open. Not even the Android smartphone market has stopped and in fact in the last few weeks some announcements have also arrived related to range between 300 and 500 euros. In particular, the news are represented by interesting devices such as POCO F2 Pro and TCL 10 Plus. However, there were also other important revealers. In short, even this month there are several models to analyze. Let’s go, therefore, to see which are the most valid Android smartphones in this market segment. We remind you that the prices taken into consideration are only those of Amazon Italy and of the various producers.

OnePlus North

OnePlus Nord is a smartphone that doesn’t need much introduction. If you follow the world of mobile devices, surely you have heard of it. It is a model that has convinced almost anyone who has tried it. Its role is to “democratize” 5G, without sacrificing other qualities, as you can read in our OnePlus Nord review. In any case, the smartphone gives its best in the excellent display with 90 Hz refresh rate, in the good photographic sector, in fast charging at 30W, in excellent performance, in the photographic department that does not disappoint expectations and in the connectivity sector complete with 5G and NFC. The audio jack for headphones is missing and IP certification and wireless charging are absent. It is also not possible to expand the memory and the frame is made of plastic, but the strengths manage to turn a blind eye to these flaws. OnePlus Nord can be purchased for 399 euros on the official website (8 / 128GB). We have had the opportunity to test the 12 / 256GB model, which is instead sold for 499 euros.

POCO F2 Pro

Arrived in Italy a few months ago, POCO F2 Pro proved to be a very intriguing smartphone in this price range, given that it has excellent performance (the processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865), a complete connectivity department (there are 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1 and 3.5mm audio jack), a 30W recharge, good autonomy and software that does not disappoint expectations ( MIUI 12). Too bad for an audio sector that is not exactly perfect, for a screen with a “standard” refresh rate (60 Hz), a non-expandable memory and a weight that is not the most content. The quality of the photos is average. In any case, POCO F2 Pro is a concrete smartphone and able to keep up with the other models in this price range. If you are interested, you can buy it at a price of 372.40 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (6 / 128GB).

Realme X50 5G

Always remaining in the context of products that support the new connectivity standard, Realme X50 5G is definitely a smartphone that deserves to be in this ranking. The device finds its strengths in the excellent 120 Hz IPS display, in good performance, in fast charging at 30W and in the complete connectivity sector, which obviously also has support for 5G (NFC is not missing). For more information on this model, we invite you to consult our review of Realme X50 5G.

For the rest, the lack of the 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones, as well as the inability to expand the internal memory and the cameras only in the average, did not completely convince us. Realme X50 5G is currently sold for 369.99 euros on Amazon Italy (6 / 128GB).

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

If you are among those who are not interested in making the “leap to 5G” right now, also given the limited coverage in Italy, you might be interested in taking a look at Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, a smartphone that “stops” at 4G but which has a peculiar feature: the nib, a distinctive element of the Note range. However, it is not a good model for this reason alone, we also have a good screen, a software sector that does not disappoint, a connectivity department complete with NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones. Furthermore, the excellent constructive solidity and the photographic sector able to satisfy the average user are not to be underestimated. For more information, you can refer to our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review.

Too bad only for not the best performance, a weight that is not exactly contained and above all an autonomy that sometimes struggles to carry in the evening. In any case, if you appreciate the experience of the Galaxy Note range and want to stay in this price range, you could take a look at this model sold for 439 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (6 / 128GB).

Market Choice: Samsung Galaxy A71

Arrived in Italy in early 2020, Samsung Galaxy A71 is a smartphone that has attracted many people, as you can see in the ranking of Amazon’s Bestsellers smartphones. On the other hand, we are faced with a device that has a photographic sector capable of satisfying the average user, good autonomy and an excellent connectivity department (there is no lack of NFC, 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones and triple Dual SIM + microSD slot, however “only” 4G is reached). Despite this, not everything is perfect: the performances are not exactly at the top and there are some burrs related to the speed of the release sensors. At launch, this model was criticized somewhat for its starting price, which was € 479.90. However, the passage of time has brought the cost of the device down to 335 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (6 / 128GB). In short, now the smartphone is more “palatable”.

Upcoming arrivals and announcements: from Google Pixel 4a to TCL 10 Plus

As anticipated at the beginning, the last few weeks have seen the arrival on the market and the announcement of several interesting smartphones in this price range. Among the most interesting devices there is Google Pixel 4a, which should soon be reached by a 5G variant that could always be in this price range. The “basic” model in the meantime is currently on pre-order at 389 euros on the Google Store (availability is set from 1 October 2020). Another very active brand is TCL, which has announced the TCL 10 Plus smartphone, which is sold for 399 euros (6 / 256GB). Furthermore, it has recently been released too TCL 10 5G, smartphone we are testing these days. There will be a way to talk about it in detail soon, in the review. The recommended price in this case is 399.90 euros.

For the rest, it is worth mentioning Motorola Moto G 5G Plus, smartphone that is sold at a price of just under 400 euros. For all the details of the case on the latter model, we advise you to consult our review of Motorola Moto G 5G Plus. Do not underestimate the smartphones recently brought to Italy by Samsung, namely Galaxy M51 and Galaxy M31s. The first costs 389 euros, while the second is sold for 319 euros. These are models that focus on the battery, which is respectively from 7000 and 6000 mAh. At the beginning of September 2020, the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G was also announced, which should arrive starting from November 2020 at a price of 369 euros. If, on the other hand, you are looking for a smartphone that allows you to change your internal components, you should take a look at the announcement of FairPhone 3 Plus, which costs 469 euros in Italy.