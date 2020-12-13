The best Android smartphones of 2020 between 200 and 300 euros, Everyeye Awards

Having arrived at the second weekend of this December 2020 and now close to 2021, the time has come for the Everyeye Awards to enter range between 200 and 300 euros of the Android smartphone market. Over the past twelve months there have been some important surprises, between devices that have finally “democratized” 5G and models that have stood up for their autonomy. Last minute surprises are also inevitable. In short, 2020 has given good satisfaction to fans of the smartphone world, even to those who have decided to spend a budget of this type. We remind you that the prices taken into consideration are only those of Amazon Italy and the official websites of the producers.

The smartphone that has “democratized” 5G: Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

Originally started at a higher price, Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G has undergone a significant decline during the year, up to costing 289 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (6 / 64GB). Its main merit is to have brought 5G into a much lower price range compared to what we saw in 2019, as 5G devices cost a lot more that year. However, Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G is certainly not a smartphone that limits itself to supporting the new connectivity standard, as it is a solid device from practically every point of view. If you want to learn more about the model, you can do it by reading our Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G review.

The smartphone gives its best in autonomy able to convince the average user, in good performance, ingreat AMOLED screen and in the complete connectivity sector which also includes NFC, 3.5 mm audio jack and USB Type-C port.

Instead, the impossibility of expanding the internal memory and the photos at night, which are not exactly at the top, as well as the presence of some advertisements on certain screens (even if they are not too invasive), and above all a screen that remains anchored to the standard refresh rate of 60 Hz. Despite this, Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G is a smartphone with an excellent quality / price ratio: a good ticket to the new era of connectivity.

The smartphone with granite autonomy: Samsung Galaxy M31

Many people ask for a specific feature from a smartphone that falls within this price range: granite autonomy. If then alongside the latter there is a Super AMOLED screen, then the package becomes very interesting. The smartphone to embody this vision is Samsung Galaxy M31, which includes a 6000 mAh battery inside. In any case, the strengths of the device are not only autonomy and screen quality, as we also find a photographic department that does not disappoint expectations and a complete connectivity sector that includes 4G LTE, triple slot (SIM + MicroSD) and NFC . For more product information, you can refer to our Samsung Galaxy M31 review.

Too bad only for average performance, as well as the inability to use Samsung Pay. The design may also not appeal to everyone. For the rest, Samsung Galaxy M31 is an interesting smartphone, even with its price of 279 euros on Amazon Italy (6 / 64GB).

The last minute surprise: Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Announced at the end of September 2020, Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, not to be confused with Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G that we have discussed previously, is the most recent proposal of the Chinese company in this price range. The smartphone is in fact sold for 279.90 euros on Amazon Italy (6 / 64GB). The device convinces mainly because of the complete connectivity department, which includes 5G, 3.5 mm audio jack, NFC and USB Type-C port, good performance, good sound department, 33W charging and a display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The autonomy is average.

The aspects that make the nose turn up a bit are to be found in some smudging in terms of the photographic sector, as well as in a weight a little too high for our tastes (214.5 grams) and in some not exactly pleasant contrasts offered by the screen. Also, the protrusion of the cameras is not the smallest. In conclusion, it is not a perfect smartphone, but the fact that there is support for 5G and that the price is not high certainly make it one of the most attractive products.

Market Choice: Samsung Galaxy A51

The device that has occupied the “Market Choice” paragraph several times in this 2020 in our monthly articles is Samsung Galaxy A51. In fact, the smartphone was at the top of the Amazon Italy Bestsellers ranking in the months of May, July, August and October. Furthermore, according to data released by Strategy Analytics, it is the best-selling Android model in the world in the first half of 2020. In short, if there is a device that deserves this award, it is certainly Samsung Galaxy A51.

As for its strengths, Samsung’s proposal has an excellent display, a good software sector and a connectivity department that includes 4G LTE, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack and triple slot. Too bad only for the performance not really at the top of the market, for some smudges concerning the photographic sector and for an autonomy only in the average. In any case, there are many who like this model, so it definitely deserves a place in this ranking. Currently the smartphone is sold at a price of 248.98 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (4 / 128GB).

Other interesting releases and future of the market

After decreeing the Everyeye Awards dedicated to this price range, it is also good to provide you with some information on other products that may interest you to learn more. Among the smartphones to consider, we mention vivo Y70, Motorola Moto G9 Plus, TCL 20 5G, LG K52, Realme 7 5G, Huawei P Smart 2021, Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, Motorola Moto G9 Power, Honor 10X Lite, Motorola Moto G 5G Plus and Huawei P40 Lite 5G. These are just some of the models that arrived during the year, but for obvious reasons it is not possible to explore them all here. In any case, certainly the possibility of choice is not lacking.

Taking a look at the future, or rather a what could happen in 2021, we expect more and more models with 5G support in this price range. In fact, if this year the “battle for democratization” took place around 400 euros as regards the launch price, in the next it could be this band that will see the release of many 5G devices. It is difficult, however, to say which models will be arriving in the coming months, but certainly Xiaomi (maybe Mi 10i will be released?), Samsung and the other manufacturers are preparing to launch some news. We’ll see.