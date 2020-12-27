The best Android smartphones of 2020 between 300 and 500 euros, Everyeye Awards

Christmas has passed and we are approaching the end of this atypical 2020. For the Everyeye Awards it is, therefore, time to analyze the last remaining price range. After decreeing the best top of the range, the time has come to dwell on the devices sold at a price between 300 and 500 euros. This year we witnessed a significant “battle” for the “democratization of 5G”, which brought with it several devices sold around 400 euros. However, 5G is not the only protagonist, given that portentous models have arrived on the market even without support for the latest standard in terms of connectivity. So let’s take the sums on best Android smartphones of 2020 sold between 300 and 500 euros, reminding you that the prices taken into consideration are those of Amazon Italy and the official websites of the producers.

Best 5G smartphone of 2020: OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord is the smartphone that has probably made the most of itself among those who often hang out in this world. This is a device that has agreed with the critics: after the OnePlus 8 series, there was a need for a return of the Chinese company to affordable smartphones. Nord is exactly the solid device that audiences and critics were asking for to OnePlus, which is why it amply deserves the award for best 5G smartphone of 2020. As you can read in our review of OnePlus Nord, the smartphone convinces not only for its complete connectivity sector, but also for an excellent screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, for good performance, for the photographic department that does not disappoint expectations and for fast charging at 30W. On the other hand, the absence of an audio jack for headphones, IP certification and wireless charging, as well as the inability to expand the internal memory, do a little turn up their noses. Then there is the question of the plastic frame, which has caused the most demanding enthusiasts to discuss a bit. However, OnePlus Nord certainly represents one of the best devices released in 2020 in this price range. The smartphone can be purchased for 399 euros through the official website (8 / 128GB). We have instead tested the 12 / 256GB variant, which is sold for 499 euros.

The best performing 5G smartphone: POCO F2 Pro

The POCO brand has been making itself known very well over the last period. Among the proposals for 2020, POCO F2 Pro certainly stands out, a smartphone that winks at those looking for high-caliber performance. Two words are enough: Snapdragon 865. Yes, at a price of 449 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (6 / 128GB) it is possible to take home a device that is equipped with the same processor as many top of the range released in 2020. In addition to brute force, we find a complete connectivity department, which among other things includes 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1 and 3.5mm audio jack. The 30W recharge should not be underestimated. The main flaws are instead to be found in a display with only standard refresh rate, or 60 Hz, in some smudging on the audio side, in the impossibility of expanding the internal memory and in a weight that is not really “feather”. The photographic department is average. In any case, it is a smart smartphone with an excellent quality / price ratio.

The atypical 4G smartphone: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

If you are among those who think they can be without 5G for quite a while, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite could be for you. It is in fact a smartphone that has a peculiarity that is very appreciated by a certain type of user: the nib holder. However, it is not only the latter that is the strength of the South Korean company’s proposal, given that the smartphone also guarantees a good display, an excellent constructive solidity, a software department in pure Samsung style, a photographic sector that does not disappoint expectations. and a connectivity department complete with 4G LTE, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack for headphones. To learn more about the smartphone, you can refer to our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review.

Too bad only for the performances that do not reach the peaks of the most performing devices in this price range, for a weight that is not the most contained and for an autonomy that under “stress” use can struggle to get to the evening. Furthermore, the refresh rate is the standard 60 Hz. For the rest, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is certainly a valid device that can appeal to those who love stylus support and do not yet need 5G. Currently the price is set at 369 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (6 / 128GB).

The 5G smartphone with high refresh rate: Realme X50 5G

One of the characteristics of the smartphones that has been most asserted during 2020 is certainly the refresh rate. Users have in fact started to become familiar with an increased screen refresh rate, learning to understand how the latter can improve the overall fluidity of the experience. Realme has been at the forefront from this point of view and the product that embodies this vision is Realme X50 5G, a device that features a IPS display with 120 Hz refresh rate. However, the latter is not the only point in favor of the smartphone, given that we find good performance, a complete connectivity department that does not lack 5G and NFC and fast charging at 30W.

If you want to learn more about this model, you can refer to our review of Realme X50 5G. In any case, this is not a flawless smartphone: the audio jack for headphones is missing, the internal memory cannot be expanded and the photographic sector is only average. Despite this, those who love the fluidity offered by an increased refresh rate and are looking for a 5G smartphone could find a faithful companion in Realme X50 5G. The ticket price is € 369.90 through the official website (6 / 128GB, these days it can also be found under € 300 on Amazon Italy through resellers).

Market choice: Samsung Galaxy A71

We didn’t have many doubts about the “choice of the market” award, which goes to the smartphone that has occupied this paragraph several times in the course of our monthly articles published during the year. Indeed, Samsung Galaxy A71 was at the top of the Amazon Bestseller smartphone ranking in the months of March, May, June, July, September and October. Arrived in Italy in the first half of 2020, the smartphone has convinced many users also because of the strength of the brand, as well as for its goodness. The device has in fact a good autonomy, a photographic department able to convince the average user and a connectivity sector that does not lack 4G LTE, NFC, 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones and triple Dual SIM + microSD slot. The aspects that make the nose turn up a bit are instead to be found in performance that is not exactly at the top, as well as in some burrs related to the speed of the release sensors. In any case, it is a model that has convinced many and deserves to be in this ranking. Samsung Galaxy A71 can be purchased for 329.98 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (6 / 128GB).

Other interesting releases and future of the market

In conclusion, after having provided you with our recommendations relating to this price range, it seems fair to mention other smartphones that have still stood out during 2020 in this price range. This is the list of devices that may interest you to learn more: Google Pixel 4a, OPPO Find X2 Lite, TCL 10 5G, Sony Xperia 10 II, OPPO A91, Realme X3 SuperZoom, TCL 10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung Galaxy A42 5G, FairPhone 3 Plus, OPPO Reno4 Z, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Realme 7 Pro and OnePlus Nord N10 5G. There have been other interesting announcements recently. We refer to the reveal in China of the OPPO Reno5 range, as well as the arrival in Italy of the ZTE Axon 20 5G, first smartphone with camera below the display sold for 449 euros. Samsung Galaxy A72 5G and Galaxy A52 5G should also arrive soon.

For the sake of completeness, the year ended at the low end of the market with the arrival of Realme 7i, Motorola Moto E7, TCL 20 5G and some Nokia devices (for example, Nokia 3.4). Intriguing weeks are expected to follow, given that the eyes of the fans are focused on the high-end, more precisely on the reveal of the Xiaomi Mi 11 range, as well as on the upcoming arrival of devices of the caliber of Samsung Galaxy S21 and OnePlus 9 (it could also arrive a Lite variant). Meanwhile, OnePlus has unveiled a concept with electrochromic glass. Will we be able to appreciate this technology in the price range between 300 and 500 euros in 2021? We will see, what is certain is that we will see some good ones.