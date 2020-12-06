The best Android smartphones of 2020 under 200 euros, Everyeye Awards

Here we are: the time has come to take stock of this atypical 2020. The Everyeye Awards related to smartphones open with the range under 200 euros, which over the last 12 months has given a little satisfaction to all types of users. There were low-cost surprises arrived at the end of the year, low-priced smartphones also suitable for gamers, products that confirmed the good things done by their predecessors and a model that sold like hotcakes. The Everyeye Awards are not just an occasion to celebrate and remember the most valid products of 2020, but they can also allow you to take a look at some well-established products and buy them in case you are interesting, also given the imminent Christmas. We remind you that the prices taken into consideration are those of Amazon Italy or the official websites of the producers.

The surprise of recent months: POCO X3 NFC

Arriving in Italy in September 2020, POCO X3 NFC rocked the low-end market by implementing hard-to-find features at this price point, starting with good display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. This is certainly the surprise of the last months of the year, a device with an excellent quality / price ratio. Among its strengths we find a photographic department able to satisfy many users, a fast charge at 33W, a design that stands out from the crowd, excellent autonomy and a complete connectivity compartment which, in addition to NFC, includes audio jack for headphones, 4G LTE and USB Type-C. If you want to learn more about the model, you can do it through our POCO X3 NFC review. The only aspects that could turn up their noses are the weight not of the most contained, some sporadic lag that appears here and there and the protrusion of the cameras too high for our tastes.

In any case, POCO X3 NFC is on discount these days at 188.44 euros on the official website (6 / 64GB). Given the price, we would like to recommend this model instead of the newly arrived POCO M3, which costs a little less and is still valid, but has some limitations (such as the absence of NFC).

The low cost smartphone for gamers: Realme 7

The concept of gaming smartphones has always been associated, rightly, with high-end devices. However, for those who usually only play sporadically the various titles on the Play Store, there are certainly smartphones that are more suitable than others. In this case, Realme 7 represents the perfect low cost gaming device. In fact, the presence of an excellent screen with 90 Hz refresh rate, which among other things allows not to affect too much autonomy (which is good here), and the performance capable of convincing many users give the product a certain appeal. for gamers who want to spend little. In case you are wondering, the price is set at 179.90 euros on Amazon Italy for the 4 / 64GB model, while the 6 / 64GB model is sold for 196.26 euros on Amazon. We have had the opportunity to try the 8 / 128GB variant, which you can learn more in our review of Realme 7.

Good autonomy, discreet photographic department, 30W recharge and complete connectivity compartment (which includes triple slot, 4G LTE, audio jack and NFC) complete the circle.

The only flaws are to be found in a design that has not convinced everyone, in a hole for the camera that is too large for our tastes, in the thickness not of the most content and for some smears on the photo and video side at night. In any case, the quality / price ratio is everything. For those who want to go up a little with the price, we remind you that Realme 7 5G has also recently been released, a smartphone that also changes various technical characteristics and that may interest you to deepen.

The confirmation: the Redmi Note 9 range

After the success of the Redmi Note 7 range first and then Redmi Note 8, which we will discuss in more detail later, confirming expectations with the Redmi Note 9 family was not easy. Net of some obvious “criticism” relating to the price, in reality Xiaomi has managed to package products that have been well received by critics, as you can read in our review of Redmi Note 9. If Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9S they have not convinced everyone, but in our view they represent valid solutions in terms of quality / price ratio, the model that everyone believes instead a best buy of 2020 is Redmi Note 9 Pro, a complete device from many points of view.

Excellent autonomy, good photographic sector, complete connectivity department (NFC, 4G LTE and audio jack are in their place) and good display are the greatest strengths of this Pro variant. Too bad only for the dimensions that are not the smallest, as well as for the absence of an increased refresh rate. In any case, the Redmi Note 9 range certainly deserves a place in this ranking. We decided to include the whole family as now even Redmi Note 9 Pro can be purchased under 200 euros, more precisely at 189.90 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (6 / 64GB).

2020 market choice: Redmi Note 8

The “2020 market choice” award goes to the smartphone that has been at the top of the Amazon Italy Bestseller ranking several times over the course of the various months (we used our monthly articles for counting). During this year, Redmi Note 8 has occupied the “market choice” paragraph of our rankings under 200 euros five times, or in the months of January, May, June, July and August. Furthermore, according to the data released by ComprarAcciones, Redmi Note 8 in the first half of 2020 placed 11 million units, finishing third in the overall ranking (only surpassed by the iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy A51, which however cost more). In short, if there is a device that deserves this award under 200 euros, it is Redmi Note 8.

On the other hand, in the course of 2020 the Italians particularly appreciated this model, despite the fact that NFC is not present and has not actually arrived by “official” ways in Italy (Redmi Note 8T with NFC has arrived here). The product that is among the most purchased on Amazon is in fact the Global variant, but the 20 band is present and therefore there are not too many problems. In any case, the price of 197 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (4 / 64GB) has convinced many. On the other hand, Xiaomi has hit the mark with this device, between a good constructive solidity, a good photographic department, an excellent screen and excellent autonomy. There is also USB Type-C, 4G and audio jack. In any case, if you want some advice, in this period it is probably better to focus on Redmi Note 8T, since it has NFC and some other slight differences and costs 153,40 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (4 / 64GB ). To learn more about the latter model, you can refer to our review of Redmi Note 8T.

Other interesting releases and future of the market

After having awarded our Everyeye Awards, it is good to pause for a moment also on those models released in 2020 that are still worth mentioning, as well as on what awaits us in 2021. Starting from the products already announced you might be interested in taking a look to models like POCO M3, Redmi 9C, OPPO A52, Realme C3, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4, Honor 9A, Huawei P Smart 2021, Samsung Galaxy M11, Samsung Galaxy A41, TCL 10 SE, LG K42, Wiko View 5 , Motorola Moto G9 Play, Motorola Moto E7 Plus, Motorola Moto E7 and OnePlus Nord N100. These are just some of the models launched this year, but you understand that exploring them all here is difficult. In any case, the choice offered by the market is wide and it is right that everyone delves into the models they deem most valid and makes their own choices.

As for the next arrivals in this price range, there are rumors of an alleged Redmi 9T, which would be very similar to POCO M3 but would have some differences in terms of photographic sector. It is also expected to know the prices of the already announced Samsung Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s, which will arrive in the first months of 2021. For the rest, next year could bring some interesting news even in this price range. During Black Friday we have already seen some 5G smartphones under € 250: perhaps in 2021 it will fall below the threshold of 200 euros. We’ll see.