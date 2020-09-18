The best Android smartphones under 200 euros

Ladies and gentlemen, we are in August 2020. This month coincides with scorching temperatures and a period of pause for everyone, some more or less (this year is certainly atypical from many points of view). Despite this, we are always here to tell you everything that happens in the world of Android smartphones. The last few weeks have, for obvious reasons, brought less novelty than usual, but they have “given us” devices like Redmi 9A and Samsung Galaxy A21s. Clearly all eyes are on the event Unpacked on August 5, 2020, in which the next top of the range of the South Korean company will be unveiled, but even in the range under 200 euros there is no complain in terms of news, especially considering the time of year in which we find ourselves. We are therefore going to carry out the usual analysis, reminding you that the prices analyzed are only those of Amazon Italy and the official sites of the manufacturers.

OPPO A52

At the cost of 166 euros on Amazon Italy (4 / 64GB) it is possible to take home OPPO A52, a device that arrived in Italy only a few weeks ago. It is a device with exceptional autonomy, guaranteed by the 5000 mAh battery, from the good display, from the excellent audio sector, from the complete connectivity department (there is no shortage of triple slots, NFC and USB Type-C) and from the photographic sector that does not disappoint in contexts of good brightness. Too bad only for performance not exactly the best, which however still remain good for the average user, and for some smudging in terms of selfies and night photos. In any case, as you can read in our review of OPPO A52, it is one of the best devices under 200 euros.

Realme 6

If you are looking for a smartphone that has excellent performance, it does not cost too much and has a panel with 90 Hz refresh rate, you should take a look at Realme 6. This smartphone has just undergone an interesting price drop which led it to cost 197 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers (4 / 64GB).

In addition to the brute force and the increased refresh rate, we find excellent software, a 30W recharge and a complete connectivity department (triple slots, NFC and USB Type-C also peep out). Of course, not everything is perfect: there are some photographic flaws and autonomy is not exactly among the best we have seen in this range. Despite this, Realme 6 is, also by virtue of its current price, a very interesting smartphone. To be taken into consideration if you have a budget under 200 euros.

Redmi Note 9 / Redmi Note 9S

One of the most popular series of devices in Italy is the Redmi Note, which in recent years has placed models capable of selling many pieces in our country and obviously also elsewhere. This year the most interesting variants under the 200 euros of this range are Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9S. As for the first one, we tried the 3 / 64GB model which is sold for 156 euros through retailers on Amazon Italy. To note the fact that the 4 / 128GB model costs a few euros more, or 167 euros on Amazon through resellers, so we advise you to bet on this variant if you are interested. As for the strengths of the device, we find an excellent display, which however is not among the brightest in circulation, a photographic sector that does not disappoint expectations, excellent autonomy and a complete software sector. On the connectivity level, there is no shortage of NFC, USB Type-C and triple slot. For all the details of the case, we refer you to our review of Redmi Note 9.

Too bad for performance that is not among the highest (MediaTek processor) and some other flaw, like some not exactly pleasant contrasts that are created by raising the brightness of the display to the maximum. For the rest, Redmi Note 9 is certainly a model that can satisfy those who target this price range. If you are the type of user who does not use NFC, but instead wants to aim for better performance, you could instead take a look at Redmi Note 9s, smartphone sold for € 181 on Amazon Italy through resellers (4 / 64GB).

Market choice: Redmi Note 8 / Amico Brondi

For months now, among the best-selling smartphones in this price range, always according to Amazon’s Bestseller smartphone ranking, there is Redmi Note 8. Italians do not seem to be able to “detach” from this model, which among the the other one does not have NFC and has not arrived by “official” routes in Italy, given that it is the Global variant (there is band 20, so there are not too many problems). In any case, it is probably the price that convinces many people: 145.61 euros through resellers (4 / 64GB). We are faced with a valid model: there are USB Type-C and audio jacks, a good constructive solidity, an excellent screen, a complete software compartment, a good camera and a granite autonomy. If you believe that NFC is fundamental, you could instead point to Redmi Note 8T, or the smartphone officially arrived in Italy that has this feature and has some other slight differences. The price in this case is set at 159.90 euros through resellers (4 / 64GB). For all the details on the latter model, we refer you to our review of the Redmi Note 8T. Small note: in fact, this month the device most purchased by the Italians, always according to Amazon’s ranking, is Friend Brondi, device designed for the elderly and sold for 68 euros on Amazon Italy.

Upcoming Arrivals and Announcements: From Redmi 9A to Samsung Galaxy A21s

As mentioned at the beginning, we are entering a “pause” period. The latest “cartridges” are missing, such as Samsung’s Unpacked event on August 5, 2020, and will be discussed again in September / October. It is therefore not surprising that in the last few weeks the announcements in this category have been a little less than those of a few months ago. However, there have been some manufacturers who have decided to bring some models to Italy. For example, Xiaomi has officially unveiled Redmi 9A, Redmi 9AT and Redmi 9C. They are models that focus heavily on the 5000 mAh battery and the low price, which in the case of Redmi 9A drops to 119.90 euros (2 / 32GB). If you want to deepen the topic, we advise you to consult the announcement news.

For the rest, he arrived in Italy Samsung Galaxy A21s, device that focuses heavily on the 5000 mAh battery and on the quadruple rear camera with 48MP main sensor. The launch price was equal to 209 euros, but in reality on Amazon Italy it has already dropped to 167.90 euros through resellers (3 / 32GB). Finally, in the last period it has made headlines Nokia 5.3, smartphone that can already be found at 198 euros on Amazon Italy (4 / 64GB). It is a model that adheres to the Android One program and that at the launch had a list price of 219 euros. In case you are wondering, yes: it is among those devices that have cameras arranged on the back of Captain America on the back.