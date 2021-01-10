The best Android smartphones under 200 euros in January 2021

We have entered 2021 a few days ago and it is time to analyze, as usual, what has happened over the last few weeks in the price range under 200 euros of the smartphone market. The start of a new year is always an important time for the world of mobile devices, as manufacturers often launch new devices to try to pick up the feeling of novelty that permeates the first days after New Year and innovate right away. It is therefore no coincidence that Xiaomi has already made its first announcements of 2021, also unveiling Redmi 9T, a smartphone sold under 200 euros in Europe. Moreover, we are about to enter CES week (Consumer Electronics Show), so we will probably have more news soon. In short, even in this early 2021 the devices to be analyzed are certainly not lacking. Before starting, we remind you that the prices taken into consideration are only those of Amazon Italy and the official websites of the producers.

Realme 7

If you often play mobile games, a smartphone to keep an eye on is Realme 7. It is in fact a low cost device capable of guaranteeing everything you need to enjoy as it should be many titles on the Play Store. Of course, it cannot be compared to the most famous gaming smartphones, but the quality / price ratio is all there as it can be taken home at the price of 179.90 euros through Amazon Italy (4 / 64GB). Its main strengths are to be found ingreat screen with 90 Hz refresh rate, in the good autonomy, in the performances, in the photographic sector able to convince the average user, in the recharge at 30W, in the complete software department and in the presence of triple slot (Dual nanoSIM + microSD), audio jack for headphones, NFC, 4G LTE and Bluetooth 5.0.

Unfortunately, the design did not convince everyone, the thickness is not the smallest, the hole for the camera is larger than other solutions and there is some flaw on the night photos and videos. In short, Realme 7 is not a perfect smartphone, but it is a valid device for the price at which it is sold. Count that there are several variants of the device, as we have illustrated in our review of Realme 7.

OPPO A52

Often underestimated by a large part of the public, OPPO A52 is a solid smartphone capable of convincing many users. The most informed among you will surely know that the announcement of OPPO A53 / A53s recently took place, but unfortunately the latter make compromises in terms of screen resolution. OPPO A52 therefore remains the model of the company that we recommend in this price range. On the other hand, we are faced with a device that has a good autonomy (5000 mAh battery), a good display, a connectivity department that includes 4G LTE, USB Type-C, NFC and triple slot, a convincing photographic compartment for the average user and a decent audio department.

Recall that the smartphone can be purchased for 149.99 euros on Amazon Italy (4 / 64GB). In short, it can certainly be a good solution. However, count that there are some imperfections in terms of selfies and night photos and that the performance is not exactly at the top. In any case, if you want to learn more about this model, you can do it through our review of OPPO A52.

Redmi Note 9 / Redmi Note 9S / Redmi Note 9 Pro

The Redmi Note 9 series certainly doesn’t need too many presentations. On the other hand, these are the devices that follow up the acclaimed Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 8 series. Xiaomi has managed to do a good job with all the devices in this range. We have tried properly the “base variant” of Redmi Note 9, or the 3 / 64GB one. The latter is available for 179 euros on Amazon Italy through resellers. The device convinces mainly due to the good screen, the excellent autonomy, the photographic department able to satisfy the average user, the complete software sector and the connectivity department which includes, 4G LTE, NFC and 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones. For more details, you can take a look at our Redmi Note 9 review.

Too bad for the contrasts that are not exactly pleasant when setting the display to high brightness and for the performance that is not exactly at the top.

In any case, all the members of the Redmi Note 9 family have now dropped below 200 euros, including Redmi Note 9S and Redmi Note 9 Pro. Redmi Note 9S may be interesting for those looking for better performance than Redmi Note 9 (but remember that 9S does not have NFC). The price is € 149.90 via the official Xiaomi portal (4 / 64GB). If, on the other hand, you want to aim a little higher, you can take a look at Redmi Note 9 Pro, which can be purchased for 199.90 euros through the official Xiaomi website (6 / 64GB).

Market Choice: Samsung Galaxy A20e

As for the device that is dominating the ranking of Amazon Italy’s Bestsellers smartphones in these first days of 2021, the Samsung Galaxy A20e is in first place. It is a device that, in addition to having a strong appeal due to the brand involved, aims to convince users who have no particular claims. Its price is in fact equal to 127.90 euros on Amazon Italy (3 / 32GB). Don’t expect first-class performance, there are also drawbacks such as Wi-Fi only support at 2.4 GHz. For the rest, this is an average device, which does not stand out but does not disappoint in any context. Screen, camera and autonomy are in fact able to satisfy the average user, without however reaching the levels of other smartphones in this price range. Do not miss the NFC. However, count that this is a smartphone that is starting to have a few years on its shoulders, given that it was launched in 2019. In any case, it is about a device that is convincing many people which have no particular needs, so it is good to mention it in this ranking.

The best Android smartphones coming or announced: from Redmi 9T to Realme 7i

The world of Android smartphones is made up of myriads of models. This means that, in addition to our advice, there are also other models that you might be interested in learning more about, since everyone has their own needs. We would therefore like to mention a few models that may interest you in this price range: POCO M3, Realme C3, Nokia 3.4, Honor 9A, Huawei P Smart 2021, Samsung Galaxy M11, Samsung Galaxy A41, TCL 10 SE, LG K42, Wiko View 5, Motorola Moto G9 Play, Motorola Moto E7 Plus and OnePlus Nord N100. We also remind you that Samsung has already revealed that Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s will arrive in the first months of 2021, although for the moment there are no further details on prices. The devices announced recently with a price under 200 euros are Realme 7i and Redmi 9T. The first is already available at a price of 159.90 euros via the company’s official website, while the second was announced a few days ago. Among the most interesting specifications of Redmi 9T we find the presence of a 6000 mAh battery. Although the Italian prices have not yet been formalized, in Europe Redmi 9T remains below 200 euros. For the rest, keep an eye on Samsung: Galaxy M12 may arrive soon.